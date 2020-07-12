BRIEFS: Hydrant flushing begins in Martinsville; ValleyStar promotes 2; road project schedule

Martinsville is beginning its citywide flushing of fire hydrants as part of an annual maintenance program that will continue through September.
The Water Resources Department and Fire Department will continue flushing between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday through Saturday. There could be repairs on individual hydrants after flushing is completed.
The schedule:
- July 20-24: All areas north of Jones Creek, beginning in the vicinity of the city’s water treatment plant on Clearview Drive and continuing on Barrows Mill Road, Greyson Street, Liberty Street, Stultz Road and all adjacent streets, including Northside Drive and Memorial Hospital.
- July 27-31: Liberty Fair Mall and Commonwealth Boulevard to Memorial Boulevard, all of Chatham Road and adjacent streets and continuing outside the city to Woodhaven Road, plus streets in the Bethel Lane area.
- Aug. 3-7: Uptown areas of Memorial Boulevard, Starling Avenue and including Church, Main, Fayette, and Market and adjacent streets.
Officials say flushing may loosen sediment and leave some dingy water that should clear up in a short time. Any persistent cloudiness can usually be cleared by briefly opening all faucets in the building simultaneously.
Residents are cautioned to avoid clothes washing if they are aware of hydrants being flushed nearby. The dinginess could stain clothes.
Future schedules will be forthcoming, and questions can be directed to 276-403-5157.
ValleyStar promotes two executives
ValleyStar Credit Union in Martinsville announced two promotions among its executives.
Lisa M. Lambrecht has been promoted to executive vice president. She had served as senior vice president and chief financial officer and previously had led other credit unions in a 20-year career. She lives in Franklin County and has a bachelor’s degree from Old Dominion and an MBA from DeVry University.
Andrew Reynolds has been promoted to replace Lambrecht as senior VP/CFO. He has been an accountant with ValleyStar for 18 years. He lives in Henry County and has a bachelor’s degree in business from Virginia Tech.
AEP donates to United Way
Henry County and Martinsville will benefit from American Electric Power Foundation’s donation of $120,000 to United Way organizations in West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee to provide facemasks and other personal protective equipment to staff, volunteers and clients of United Way agencies.
“We know there are many needs during this pandemic, and this is another way we can provide support to the people who need it most in our communities.” Chris Beam, Appalachian Power president and COO, said in a release announcing the program.
AEP said funding for will go to United Way serving Henry County and Martinsville among the markets across the three states.
Each of the United Way organizations will purchase and distribute the masks and related PPE to the agencies they work with in their communities.
AEP Foundation also had donated $288,000 to food pantries and similar organizations across the three-state area and granted $73,000 to create free WiFi hotspots at schools and community centers across Appalachian Power’s service area, which included Henry and Patrick counties.
Appalachian Power has 1 million customers in Virginia, West Virginia and Tennessee.
Griffith’s staff to stop in Patrick County
The staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem), who’s Ninth Congressional District includes Martinsville, western Henry County and Patrick County, is resuming traveling office hours this month. These had been suspended when government offices were closed by the pandemic. Residents can meet with a representative to discuss various topics and issues.
The tour will stop in Patrick County at 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. July 22 at the Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St. in Stuart.
There is no scheduled stop in Henry County or Martinsville.
If you have questions, call 276-525-1405.
Road projects
- Spot paving is under way at various locations on Route 57. Flagging operations will be in place. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
- Parts of U.S. 220 Business in Martinsville, at its intersection with Church Street, will be closed starting this week to allow for construction of traffic islands that prevent left turns and to add a U-turn lane south of the intersection. The crossover and median on U.S. 220 at this intersection will be closed during daytime hours. There will be no left turns out of Church Street onto U.S. 220 and no left turns towards southbound U.S 220. This work could be completed any day.
- HCPSA will be installing new water line and service along Dale Avenue that can require periodic road closures. Detours will be in place during daytime hours only. The work is expected to be completed in early September.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
- Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to unload equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- Lee Elgin Road and Belchers Mount Road in Patrick County are closed until further notice because of a slide from the recent rainfall and flooding. VDOT is currently assessing for repairs and more information will be forthcoming. A date to reopen the road is not yet available. Drivers will need to seek alternate routes. Do NOT go around barricades.
- Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
