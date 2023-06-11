JMU

James Madison University announced its spring 2023 graduates, including local students:

Isaiah Young of Bassett graduated with a bachelor’s degree in musical theatre

Brooklin Davis of Bassett graduated with a master’s degree in psychological sciences

Colin Miner of Collinsville graduated with a master’s degree in education, 5th year

David Martin of Martinsville graduated with a bachelor’s degree in special education

Morgan Spicer of Rocky Mount graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health sciences

Mackenzie Mason of Rocky Mount graduated with a master’s degree in history

Modular homes

Nationwide Homes’, a member of Cavco Industries, Martinsville production facility built, transported and staged a modular home that was featured on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

The feature was the Manufactured Housing Institute’s (MHI) “Homes on the Hill,” an advocacy event that Cavco is a sponsor of. The event was held to “advocate for the industry and showcase the value of manufactured homes to policymakers, affordable housing influencers and supporters, the media and consumers,” a release states.

Nationwide Homes displayed the Sanibel model, a one-level duplex with a shared porch with 914 square feet per unit in the duplex. It contains two bedrooms, one bathroom and an open layout in the living areas in each unit.

“Cavco is thrilled to return to the nation’s capital to exhibit our affordable solutions to the country’s severe housing deficit,” Cavco CEO and President Bill Boor said. “Homes on the Hill is a unique opportunity to show policy makers the quality of today’s factory-built homes and talk with them about removing barriers to the most affordable form of unsubsidized home ownership.”

“At Nationwide Homes, our approach and commitment to innovative affordable housing leaves ‘no stone unturned.’ It ensures all elements support culture and comfort levels associated with daily living. To achieve this goal, we perform extensive research on our customer base and familiarize ourselves with sustainable practices, design trends, and functional living patterns — Enabling us to create state-of-the-art multigenerational living spaces across both of our single and multifamily product lines,” Nationwide Homes Director of Sales Allen Guinn said.