BRIEFS: Komen group leaves national; food banks get grants; Eastman announces sustainability goals

Since its founding in 2006, Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge has funded $4.78 Million in support of their promise to end breast cancer. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge has invested $3.45 Million in community breast health services and $1.33 Million in breast cancer research.

Citizens wanted for redistricting

You have until Dec. 28 to apply to serve as a citizen member on the Virginia Redistricting Commission, a group of eight citizen members and eight legislative members who will be tasked with proposing plans for redrawing districts for the United States House of Representatives, the Senate of Virginia, and the House of Delegates, as created by a the constitutional amendment passed Nov. 3.

You have to be a resident, have been registered to vote for three years and participated in at least two of those general elections. Applicants must not have held partisan or political office or other related employment. A committee will choose the eight individuals. The first meeting is planned for Feb. 1.

You can find additional information, including specific criteria for eligibility, at redistricting.dls.virginia.gov.