BRIEFS: Komen group leaves national; food banks get grants; Eastman announces sustainability goals

Komen group leaves national
Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness is one of the beneficiaries of a decision by the Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge, the regional breast cancer affiliate, to disaffiliate from its recently restructured parent organization, Susan G. Komen.
This change took effect on Thursday and will result in the closure of local operations, the layoff of two staff members and distribution of $500,000 in restricted gifts to local health care groups to direct towards breast cancer screening, diagnosis, treatment and patient services, the regional group said in its release.
Komen Headquarters had announced its plans to close 60 local offices and integrate operations of the affiliates into its Dallas headquarters.
“The reality is that, moving forward, money raised locally will no longer be as directly accessible to the people here in Southwest Virginia – particularly underinsured and at-risk individuals” Catherine Warren, executive director of the Blue Ridge region, said in the release.
In its vote last week to disaffiliate, the regional board of directors seven organizations to receive unspecified distributions: Ballad Health, Carilion Clinic, Centra’s Pearson Cancer Center, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, Carla Finkielstein, Martinsville Henry County Coalition for Health and Wellness, Piedmont Access to Health Services and Virginia Department of Health, Mount Rogers.
Since its founding in 2006, Susan G. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge has funded $4.78 Million in support of their promise to end breast cancer. Komen Virginia Blue Ridge has invested $3.45 Million in community breast health services and $1.33 Million in breast cancer research.
Citizens wanted for redistricting
You have until Dec. 28 to apply to serve as a citizen member on the Virginia Redistricting Commission, a group of eight citizen members and eight legislative members who will be tasked with proposing plans for redrawing districts for the United States House of Representatives, the Senate of Virginia, and the House of Delegates, as created by a the constitutional amendment passed Nov. 3.
You have to be a resident, have been registered to vote for three years and participated in at least two of those general elections. Applicants must not have held partisan or political office or other related employment. A committee will choose the eight individuals. The first meeting is planned for Feb. 1.
You can find additional information, including specific criteria for eligibility, at redistricting.dls.virginia.gov.
Submit applications by email to varedist@dls.virginia.gov, faxed to 804-698-1899 or mailed to the Division of Legislative Services, Attn: Selection Committee, 900 E. Main St., Richmond, VA 23219.
Road projects
Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for the end of 2020.
Beginning Monday Santa Claus Lane in Patrick County — this is no joke — will be closed to through traffic between U.S. 58 and Scenic Drive for a pipe replacement. Directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, this project will be completed by Dec. 18.
Utility work in the westbound lane of U.S. 58 between Poplar Drive and Animal Clinic Road in Patrick County will be performed on the shoulder through Thursday at least. Traffic may experience delays.
— STAFF REPORTS
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.