Briefs: Leaf collection, The GAUNTLET, IT awards

Leaf collection

The City of Martinsville Public Works Department has begun annual leaf collection.

The Public Works Department assumes responsibility for removal and/or disposal of leaves that fall into public streets. Leaves that accumulate on private property are the responsibility of the property owner. The Martinsville City Code prohibits blowing or raking leaves into the public street, drainage structures, or onto public property or rights- of-way. City Code also prohibits burning leaves in public streets/rights-of-way.

To assist property owners in disposing of leaves, the City collects leaves from private property, provided they are placed at the back of the curb in plastic bags that are no larger than 56 gallons.

The City will run collection trucks through the residential neighborhoods Monday through Friday of each week and pick up any properly bagged leaves that are placed at the edge of the street through the end of December.

A small number of bags may be picked up along with regular trash collection. Anything over 5 bags (for regular pickup) will need to be put out for leaf collection or called into the City’s bulk pickup service. At other times of the year, residents may schedule yard debris to be picked up by calling the City’s Bulk Pick Up number at 276-403-5419.

Questions regarding this service may be directed to the Public Works Department at 276-403-5154.

The GAUNTLET

Applications are now open for The GAUNTLET Business Program & Competition in 2023 held by The Advancement Foundation.

The GAUNTLET is Virginia’s largest business program and competition and is a proven business development system that connects entrepreneurs to the training, mentorship and resources needed for success, according to its website.

The program for the 9th annual GUANTLET will begin in February of 2023. The application can be found at theadvancementfoundation.org. There is a $25 application fee that is applies to program materials and discounts for applications submitted before Jan. 9.

ValleyStar IT

The ValleyStar Credit Union information technology (IT) department won two Community of Trust Awards for "Most Efficient Onboarding" and “Time-to-Value” at the DefenseStorm Client Appreciation Events recently.

DefenseStorm is the ValleyStar security data platform that assists in protecting the credit union network security. The platform logs data and compiles it into one system that alerts the credit union if there is anything out of the ordinary detected. DefenseStorm alerts on many different types of cyber security related incidents for protection against fraud.