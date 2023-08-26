Donation

Villa Appalaccia Winery donated $1,209 to the Patrick County Dolly Parton Imagination Library during the winery’s anniversary celebration from Aug. 11 to 13.

The donation was gathered through a percentage of sales, a 50/50 raffle and visitor donations during the anniversary celebration.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Patrick County is made possible through the partnership of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, One Family Productions, STEP Empowers and Rotary Club of Stuart VA.

For more information to register a child to the program or to donate visit patrickchamber.com/info/DollyParton.cfm.

Bank opens

After having no bank in Meadows of Dan for five months, Skyline National Bank opened a branch in the area holding an official ribbon cutting Aug. 18.

The Meadows of Dan branch is located at 3607 Jeb Stuart Hwy. and is open for both lobby and drive thru from Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is closed Saturdays. The ATM is available 24/7.

For more information visit skylinenationalbank.bank or call 276-222-3091.

Savory September

Piedmont Arts is holding Savory September on Sept. 22 at 6:30 — this year celebrating Italian cuisine.

Savory September is an annual fundraising event for the museum to support Piedmont Arts programming in Martinsville and Henry County.

A selection of local chefs will prepare dishes to showcase Italian ingredients and traditional Italian cocktails will be served along with a selection of beer and wine.

Singer-songwriter Jake Earles will provide live entertainment.

There will be a 50/50 raffle with tickets at $20 each or $100 for six and are for sale now at the museum.

Tickets to the event are $50 per person and can be purchased now at piedmontarts.com.

Savory September is sponsored by Beegins With You Foundation, Burton & Co., Collinsville Printing Co., Diversified Trust, Visit Martinsville, Martinsville Eyecare, Draper Flowers & Gifts, Ameristaff, Third Bay and Hairston Funeral Home.

Leadership MHC

The Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce will hold Leadership MHC starting Sept. 12 for 18 to 24 community members who want to learn about the aspects of leadership and develop their own leadership skills.

Meetings will be every Tuesday until Nov. 14 and applications can be found online at martinsville.com. The cost to attend is $250 for members and $350 for non-members.

For additional information call 276-632-6401.

Carlisle School

Carlisle School welcomed students back into its campus for the 55th year since its opening in 1968.

Carlisle kicked off the new year with its annual Opening Ceremony, a long-standing tradition that recognizes the senior and first grade classes. This year, the school recognized the graduating classes of 2024 and 2035, a release states.

Carlisle is celebrating 55 years of first-class academic education, creativity, outstanding teachers, shaping tomorrow’s leaders, character development, distinguished alums, intellectual rigor, and excellence in education. While this year is Carlisle’s emerald anniversary, the school stays true to its blue and gold roots, the release states.

“I am filled with anticipation and excitement for the 2023-2024 school year. The possibilities are endless when working with such talented students, knowledgeable educators, and supportive parents. I look forward to a year where we turn dreams into reality,” Head of School Neal Meyer said.

For more information visit carlisleschool.org.