BRIEFS: Library open for appointments; First fair seeks sponsors

“We are excited to announce this opportunity for businesses to showcase their products and I know they will get a lot of exposure and benefits for the sponsor dollars,” Roger Adams director of Henry County Parks and Recreation and also the director of the fair, said in the release.

Those interested should call the Henry County Parks and Recreation Office at 276-634-4640.

EDC promotes dining locally

The Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation will be sponsoring the #DineSmall campaign on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 to encourage residents to eat at small, locally owned restaurants in Martinsville and Henry County.

The EDC will be offering $10 vouchers toward food purchases at participating restaurants, most of which have menus with meals less than $10. The voucher amount cannot be used toward alcohol purchases or non-food/non-beverage items.

There are 200 vouchers available beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center inside New College Institute Baldwin Building (191 Fayette St.). COVID-19 rules will apply, so masks are required, and only a limited number of people allowed in at any one time.