BRIEFS: Library open for appointments; First fair seeks sponsors

Library open for appointments
All branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library system are now open by appointment, the library’s board announced Friday.
Hours may vary due to staffing, so residents are asked to call local branches to verify hours. Appointments are scheduled during library hours (10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Friday). Walk-up appointments are not available, but curbside services will continue.
Those entering the library will be asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. A mask will be provided if necessary, and hand sanitizer will be available.
Computer help will not be provided.
For more information, call your local branch library.
First fair seeks first sponsors
Organizers of the first Henry County Fair to be presented in decades have sent out packets to recruit sponsors.
The fair, which is scheduled for Sept. 22-25, 2021 on the grounds of the Martinsville Speedway, will feature a midway of rides and games, food choices, nightly entertainment and various other events still being planned, a release about sponsorships said.
The sponsorship packet is described to position various businesses and organizations to showcase their products and services during the fair’s 4-day run.
“We are excited to announce this opportunity for businesses to showcase their products and I know they will get a lot of exposure and benefits for the sponsor dollars,” Roger Adams director of Henry County Parks and Recreation and also the director of the fair, said in the release.
Those interested should call the Henry County Parks and Recreation Office at 276-634-4640.
EDC promotes dining locally
The Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation will be sponsoring the #DineSmall campaign on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28 to encourage residents to eat at small, locally owned restaurants in Martinsville and Henry County.
The EDC will be offering $10 vouchers toward food purchases at participating restaurants, most of which have menus with meals less than $10. The voucher amount cannot be used toward alcohol purchases or non-food/non-beverage items.
There are 200 vouchers available beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Martinsville-Henry County Visitor Center inside New College Institute Baldwin Building (191 Fayette St.). COVID-19 rules will apply, so masks are required, and only a limited number of people allowed in at any one time.
The Visitor Center will adjust its hours to be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Nov. 23-24, 9-1 on Saturday and during hours not yet determined on Nov. 25.
Griffith’s staff visits area
The staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) has scheduled traveling office hours for November that include a stop in Stuart.
A representative of Griffith’s will be at the conference room at the Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 30.
For questions, call 276-525-1405.
Road projects
Spot paving is underway at various locations on Route 57 in Henry County. Flagging operations will be in place. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for the end of 2020.
Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
STAFF REPORTS
