JMU Class of 2027

James Madison University is welcoming its class of 2027 which is made up of students from 35 states, the District of Columbia and 12 countries around the world.

Local students attending include: Addison Belongia of Collinsville, media arts and design; Ian Betton of Martinsville, engineering; Ryan Lane of Ridgeway, exploratory; Grant Mayes of Martinsville, finance; Dayton Royster of Ridgeway, marketing; Marley Schmidt of Rocky Mount, health sciences; Summer Stone of Ridgeway, biology; and Whitney McAdams of Patrick Springs, health sciences.

Kids learn about fire safety

Chaplain James Clifton from the Patrick Henry Volunteer Fire Department visited Rutters Martial Arts in Bassett to educate the children on fire safety.

The children were taught various safety rules including: staying away from things that can burn you; learning sounds of smoke alarms; checking smoke alarms monthly; making a family escape plan; and how to stop, drop and roll.

Chaplain Clifton demonstrated how his fire safety gear works and explained to the students the importance of not being scared if come across a fire or fighter in gear.

Students also got a tour of a fire truck.

College for Adults

Virginia Tech’s Reynolds Homestead in Critz has opened registration for its fall session of College for Older Adults with classes starting Sept. 18.

College for Older adults is a semi-annual program lasting six weeks in both the spring and fall that offers cultural, intellectual, social and fitness opportunities for adults ages 50 and older.

The program is made for lifelong learners, those curious about the world around them, people interested in trying new things or making new connections and anyone who enjoys planned outings and activities, a release states.

The membership fee is $60 and includes tuition for all weekly classes along with specialty one-time offerings. A hiking only track is available for $30 and includes six guided hikes.

Some classes such as art/crafts classes, make and takes or field trips may have additional supply or transportation fees.

Payments may be made online by credit or debit card, or via check made payable to Treasurer of Virginia Tech. Online and printable registration options can be accessed from Reynolds Homestead’s Facebook page and website. Paper catalogs are available at Reynolds Homestead, the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce and Blue Ridge Regional Library.

This six-week session of classes that will end Oct. 27 and is presented through the support of The Landmark Center.

Classes include activities including: hikes, history classes, author series, arts and crafts, movement classes, and fun day trips. The full schedule of classes and activities is posted at reynoldshomestead.vt.edu.