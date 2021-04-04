BRIEFS: Lovers Leap widening begins; Martinsville agency wins grant; Good files police bill

Lovers Leap





widening beginsThe Virginia Department of Transportation announced this week that this summer it begin to widen U.S. 58 where it passes over Lovers Leap Mountain in Patrick County, a $300 million deal to expand 7.4 miles of the highway from two lanes to four.

This work, which is expected to continue through spring 2026, would cover the section of road from just north of Stuart to just east of Cloudbreak Road.

VDOT had established a public-private agreement in 2003 with Branch Civil Inc. to develop and widen 36 miles of U.S. 58 from Hillsville to Stuart. This phase, signed in November, is the fourth in that agreement, following the bypass at Meadows of Dan, the bypass at Hillsville and an 8.2-mile section in Tri-County and Laurel Fork.

This project is the last remaining section to complete the widening from Virginia Beach to Interstate 77.

“The Route 58 widening over Lovers Leap is being developed as a design-build project, which means that the road design is still being completed while some work activities may begin,” Rob Griffith, district construction engineer for VDOT’s Salem District, said in the release announcing the project.