BRIEFS: Lovers Leap widening begins; Martinsville agency wins grant; Good files police bill

Lovers Leap
widening beginsThe Virginia Department of Transportation announced this week that this summer it begin to widen U.S. 58 where it passes over Lovers Leap Mountain in Patrick County, a $300 million deal to expand 7.4 miles of the highway from two lanes to four.
This work, which is expected to continue through spring 2026, would cover the section of road from just north of Stuart to just east of Cloudbreak Road.
VDOT had established a public-private agreement in 2003 with Branch Civil Inc. to develop and widen 36 miles of U.S. 58 from Hillsville to Stuart. This phase, signed in November, is the fourth in that agreement, following the bypass at Meadows of Dan, the bypass at Hillsville and an 8.2-mile section in Tri-County and Laurel Fork.
This project is the last remaining section to complete the widening from Virginia Beach to Interstate 77.
“The Route 58 widening over Lovers Leap is being developed as a design-build project, which means that the road design is still being completed while some work activities may begin,” Rob Griffith, district construction engineer for VDOT’s Salem District, said in the release announcing the project.
Branch Civil Inc. has started taking soil samples and gathering other geotechnical data needed to complete the design, the release said. Residents may notice temporary access roads and field offices being constructed in the area.
Once the design is completed, VDOT and Branch Civil Inc. will host an information meeting for the public to provide more details.
Other ongoing road projects:
- A portion of Wingfield Orchard Road in Henry County continues to closed to through traffic between Preston Road and Skyview Trail) for a pipe replacement. Detours and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is scheduled to reopen any day now (original date was March 19).
- Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Mid-Atlantic Broadband will be working to replace fiber in a 3-mile stretch of U.S. 58 between Rhody Creek Loop and South Mayo Drive. Drivers should expect inside lane and shoulder closures. Work is expected to be completed in mid-April 2021.
Substance abuse grant awarded
The Appalachian Regional Commission this past week awarded $498,961 to the Piedmont Regional Community Services Board, based in Martinsville, to develop a substance abuse recovery ecosystem and remove barriers to obtaining employment for those recovering from substance abuse.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem), whose Ninth Congressional District includes Martinsville and Patrick County and some of Henry County, announced the grant.
“Substance abuse can throw a person’s life off track, but the disruption does not need to be permanent,” Griffith said in the release. “Helping those in recovery enter or reenter the workforce is an important step forward for them and allows local employers to benefit from their talents.”
ARC awarded this grant as part of its INvestments Supporting Partnerships In Recovery Ecosystems initiative.
Good files police bill
U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-Campbell County), whose Fifth Congressional District includes part of Henry County, introduced this week the Protect Our Police Act to prohibit the Biden Administration from unilaterally issuing any restriction on the 1033 Program, which allows police departments to have access to military surplus equipment.
“It is imperative that federal, state and local law enforcement maintain access to life-saving military equipment used to protect and save the lives of Americans, especially in circumstances of terrorist attacks, search-and-rescue operations, and natural disasters,” Good said in a release by his office. “This legislation will ensure that our law enforcement have the necessary equipment to fulfill their job duties, keeping communities safe.”