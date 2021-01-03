BRIEFS: Martinsville, Henry County to elect leaders; Parker on '60 Minutes'

Both Martinsville and Henry County governments will gather on Monday to set their new leadership for the coming year.
In the city, that means a meeting of the Martinsville City Council at 9 a.m. in the Martinsville Municipal Building during which new council member Tammy Pearson will be sworn in. Pearson, a restaurateur in Upton Martinsville, replaces Jim Woods, whom she beat in the five-people-for-three seats race in November.
Council members then will nominate and vote on a mayor and vice mayor, who will be sworn in. Incumbent Mayor Kathy Lawson and Vice Mayor Chad Martin were re-elected in November, but it’s unclear if either wants to keep the leadership positions or if others might be nominated.
Meanwhile, the Henry County Board of Supervisors gathers at 5 p.m. in the Henry County Administration meeting. There are no new supervisors this year, but they will elect a chair and a vice chair, adopt new bylaws and take other procedural steps.
Jim Adams, the representative from the Blackberry District since 2002, has served as chair for the past 5 years and also held that position in 2008, 2012 and 2013. He served as vice-chair in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2015.
Debra Buchanan, the Horsepasture District representative since 1996, has been vice chair since 2017. She was chair in 2009, 2010 and 2011 and vice chair also from 2002 to 2006.
It is unknown if either wants to continue in those roles or if others might be nominated.
COVID-19 restrictions on capacity, social distancing and masks will be in place for both meetings.
Parker on ’60 Minutes’
Henry County author and activist Andy Parker will appear Sunday on “60 Minutes,“ which airs at 7:30 p.m. on CBS, to talk about his perspective on the Section 230 law, which shields internet platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube from being sued for content they allow to be published.
Parker is part of the story because of his efforts to have removed video footage of the on-air murder or his daughter, Alison Parker. Parker has become a strong advocate of repealing Section 230 because he says the internet platforms have not done enough to protect victims, CBS News reported.
Section 230 has gained more public exposure in recent months because of President Trump’s push to have it repealed because he thinks those platforms discriminate against conservative issues.
Beware stimulus scam
The Better Business Bureau in Roanoke has issued a warning about scammers looking to steal your economic impact payments. The Federal Trade Commission reported that Americans have lost more than $211 million to COVID-19 scams and stimulus payment fraud, and the BBB Scam Tracker reports 1,477 COVID-19-related scams filed across the United States.
The distribution of the $900 billion in relief money is expected to spark a new surge, BBB said in a release. The IRS has initiated direct deposits of stimulus payments and expects to send out paper checks and debit cards by Jan. 15.
If you did not give the IRS your direct deposit account information through your federal tax return in the past two years and have not provided the IRS with your information as a non-filer, you will likely receive a U.S. Treasury check. The check will be mailed to the address on file at the IRS from the prior-year tax return.
But BBB says to beware of unsolicited calls or emails, avoid messages that ask to “verify” or provide information, ignore high-pressure tactics and avoid payment and fees that might be requested. There also can be phony checks that can lead to a request for return of “overpaid” funds.
Road projects
Santa Claus Lane in Patrick County remains closed to through traffic between U.S. 58 and Scenic Drive for a pipe replacement. Directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, this project will be completed this month.
— Staff Reports