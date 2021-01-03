BRIEFS: Martinsville, Henry County to elect leaders; Parker on '60 Minutes'

Both Martinsville and Henry County governments will gather on Monday to set their new leadership for the coming year.

In the city, that means a meeting of the Martinsville City Council at 9 a.m. in the Martinsville Municipal Building during which new council member Tammy Pearson will be sworn in. Pearson, a restaurateur in Upton Martinsville, replaces Jim Woods, whom she beat in the five-people-for-three seats race in November.

Council members then will nominate and vote on a mayor and vice mayor, who will be sworn in. Incumbent Mayor Kathy Lawson and Vice Mayor Chad Martin were re-elected in November, but it’s unclear if either wants to keep the leadership positions or if others might be nominated.

Meanwhile, the Henry County Board of Supervisors gathers at 5 p.m. in the Henry County Administration meeting. There are no new supervisors this year, but they will elect a chair and a vice chair, adopt new bylaws and take other procedural steps.

Jim Adams, the representative from the Blackberry District since 2002, has served as chair for the past 5 years and also held that position in 2008, 2012 and 2013. He served as vice-chair in 2003, 2005, 2007 and 2015.