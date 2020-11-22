BRIEFS: Martinsville outlets get tourism grants; PHCC seeks comment on name

Martinsville outlets get state tourism grants
Two Martinsville-based organizations are among 161 local tourism initiatives that will divide $1.9 million in matching grants in the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s Recovery Marketing Leverage Program, which this year are designed to help
tourism initiatives respond to and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
VisitMartinsville has received $10,000 to help promote tourism in the region.
Rooster Walk, an annual music festival staged in May at Pop’s Farm – but canceled this year by the pandemic — was given a $5,375 grant for a campaign titled “Pop’s is the Place.”
VisitMartinsville officials said its grant would help to pay for the design of a new website that would add enhanced features, including a virtual trip planner to create a customized itinerary for a trip to Martinsville-Henry County. The goal would be to make it easier for visitors to discover more about tourism opportunities in the region.
“In this digital era, it’s crucial that VisitMartinsville has a strong online presence that is both attractive and visitor-friendly,” Tourism & Film Office Coordinator Beth Stinnett said in a release about the grant. “With the added features and enhancements to VisitMartinsville.com, we hope to see an increase in visitation to our area and increased satisfaction in the overall guest experience.”
Visitors to Martinsville-Henry County spent more than $74 million in 2019, contributing more than $4.8 million in local and state tax revenue.
Martin elevated by state school board
Henry County School Board member Teddy Martin II has been named school board member of the year of the Blue Ridge Region by the Virginia School Board Association and also the organization’s president-elect.
VSBA met last week to discuss its legislative platform, and new directors were elected. Janet Turner-Giles of Nelson County assumes the office of VSBA president, with Martin as president-elect and Rodney A. Jordan of Norfolk City as past president.
“We are so proud to have Teddy Martin represent the Henry County Public Schools community as the Virginia School Boards Association Board of Directors president,” HCPS Superintendent Sandy Strayer said in a release announcing the appointment. “His tireless dedication to students and teachers will certainly propel VSBA’s advocacy for public education to great heights.”
David Martin joins agency
Rives S. Brown announced that Henry County Supervisor David Martin has joined its team of real estate agents.
“David is a great addition to our team, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. His commitment to our community is evident, and he fits right in with our 93-plus years of commitment to Martinsville and Henry County,” James “Nubby” Coleman, president of Rives S. Brown, said in a release announcing the appointment.
Martin, a former superintendent of HCPS, retired to Henry County after a career in education. He is active on the boards of Piedmont Arts, Patrick Henry Community College and as the Irisburg District supervisor.
“The real estate market can be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. I’m not just a real estate agent, I’m a matchmaker. I introduce people to houses until they find the one they love,” Martin said in the release.
PHCC seeks feedback
Patrick Henry Community College’s board is seeking public input on its plan announced this week about the school’s name, its mascot and facilities on campus. The board is required to provide recommendations to the State Board of Virginia’s Community Colleges about the appropriateness of those names.
Committees reported to the board this week and recommended adding a hyphen to the school’s name – Patrick-Henry – to reinforce that the school is named for the two counties it serves, not Patrick Henry the man; to phase the Patriots sports mascot as a symbol; and to rename three facilities on campus because the name no longer reflects the programming in those rooms.
You can comment by sending an email to feedback@patrickhenry.edu or leave a voicemail at 276-299-0640. The deadline is Nov. 30.
Holiday shopping promotion
VisitMartinsville also announced this week the launch of its second annual holiday shopping initiative to promote the numerous craftspeople and shops in Martinsville-Henry County and some of the unique products that can be purchased and experiences that can be had locally.
This is an advent calendar-style campaign to be launched Friday on VisitMartinsville’s Facebook page. One local shop will be revealed each day for 25 days, and visitors can play to identify all those shops and win prizes.
To learn more visit www.VisitMartinsville.com/shop.
STAFF REPORTS
Griffith’s staff in Patrick
A reminder that a staff member for U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) will be at the conference room at the Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Nov. 30. For questions, call 276-525-1405.
Road projects
Martinsville road crews will begin milling and paving Indian Trail from Spruce Street to Prospect Hill Drive, starting at 8 a.m. Monday. Indian trail will remain open to traffic. If you have any questions about this project, email jgauldin@ci.martinsville.va.us or call 276-403-5159.
Other road projects underway:
Spot paving is underway at various locations on Route 57 in Henry County. Flagging operations will be in place. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for the end of 2020.
Utility work in the westbound lane of U.S. 58 between Poplar Drive and Animal Clinic Road in Patrick County will be performed on the shoulder on Dec. 1-11. Traffic may experience delays.
Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.