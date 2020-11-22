BRIEFS: Martinsville outlets get tourism grants; PHCC seeks comment on name

Martin, a former superintendent of HCPS, retired to Henry County after a career in education. He is active on the boards of Piedmont Arts, Patrick Henry Community College and as the Irisburg District supervisor.

“The real estate market can be intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. I’m not just a real estate agent, I’m a matchmaker. I introduce people to houses until they find the one they love,” Martin said in the release.

PHCC seeks feedback

Patrick Henry Community College’s board is seeking public input on its plan announced this week about the school’s name, its mascot and facilities on campus. The board is required to provide recommendations to the State Board of Virginia’s Community Colleges about the appropriateness of those names.

Committees reported to the board this week and recommended adding a hyphen to the school’s name – Patrick-Henry – to reinforce that the school is named for the two counties it serves, not Patrick Henry the man; to phase the Patriots sports mascot as a symbol; and to rename three facilities on campus because the name no longer reflects the programming in those rooms.