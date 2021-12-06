 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BRIEFS: Martinsville school board meeting
0 comments
AGENDAS

BRIEFS: Martinsville school board meeting

{{featured_button_text}}
school board members

The Martinsville school board on Monday night voted to table mandated COVID-19 testing for student athletes. At the meeting are (from left) board members Jay Dickens and Yvonne Givens, chair Donna Dillard, Superintendent Zeb Talley and member Emily Parker.

 Bill Wyatt

Martinsville City Public School Board

The Martinsville City Public School Board will meet for a regular meeting on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at city council chambers, 55 W. Church St.

Agenda items include:

  • Welcome of visitors
  • Pledge of Allegiance and invocation
  • Registered speakers
  • Informational presentation by Joanie Petty for the Boys & Girls Club.
  • Report of the VSBA Conference in Williamsburg from board members.
  • Summary report by Aji Dixon regarding scholarships for MHS students.
  • The board will consider the minutes for the Nov. 8 regular school board meeting.
  • The board will consider the financial report for the period ending Nov. 30.
  • The board will consider waiving the community hours requirement for MHS students.
  • The board will consider appointment of Clerk and Deputy Clerk for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
  • Superintendent's report
  • Matters from the board
  • Reminder of dates
  • Unregistered citizen comments
  • Governing rules of comments
  • Communications
  • Closed session to discuss and consider evaluation, employment, assignment, and reassignment of employees.
  • Approval of personnel report as presented.
  • Adjourn
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese moon rover spots mysterious structure on lunar horizon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert