BRIEFS: Martinsville school board meeting

Martinsville City Public School Board
The Martinsville City Public School Board will meet for a regular meeting on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at city council chambers, 55 W. Church St.
Agenda items include:
- Welcome of visitors
- Pledge of Allegiance and invocation
- Registered speakers
- Informational presentation by Joanie Petty for the Boys & Girls Club.
- Report of the VSBA Conference in Williamsburg from board members.
- Summary report by Aji Dixon regarding scholarships for MHS students.
- The board will consider the minutes for the Nov. 8 regular school board meeting.
- The board will consider the financial report for the period ending Nov. 30.
- The board will consider waiving the community hours requirement for MHS students.
- The board will consider appointment of Clerk and Deputy Clerk for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
- Superintendent's report
- Matters from the board
- Reminder of dates
- Unregistered citizen comments
- Governing rules of comments
- Communications
- Closed session to discuss and consider evaluation, employment, assignment, and reassignment of employees.
- Approval of personnel report as presented.
- Adjourn
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Bill Wyatt
Reporter
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today