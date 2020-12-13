BRIEFS: Martinsville sets its snow plans;

Those plans include measurable steps to reduce greenhouse gas and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and to innovate products that enable energy savings.

The company also set limits for the amount of plastic that would be sent to landfills through recycling efforts, and it committed to having an employee population that mirrors the world’s population for diversity and to ensure gender parity.

The full report can be seen at www.eastman.com/sustainability.

Eastman claims stock dividend

Eastman’s board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 69 cents per share on the company’s common stock, a 5% percent increase from last year. The dividend is payable Jan. 8 to stockholders of record as of Dec. 15. This is its 11th consecutive year of declaring a dividend.

“This action reflects the Board’s confidence in our ability to deliver earnings growth and continue our record of generating strong cash flow, which has remained resilient even during the global pandemic,” Willie McLain, senior vice president and chief financial officer, said in the release announcing the dividend.

Road projects