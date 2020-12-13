BRIEFS: Martinsville sets its snow plans;

Martinsville sets its snow plans
There has been some vague talk about possible snow in the area in the coming week, and the people in the Martinsville Public Works department are getting ready.
This week the department distributed its snow removal policy that dictates the priorities in which snow-and-ice-laden public streets and parking lots would be cleared.
First are the main streets, such as Commonwealth Boulevard, Memorial Boulevard, Market Street, Liberty Street, Spruce Street, Rives Road and East Church Street, etc.
They would be followed with “neighborhood collector streets” such as Clearview Drive, Fayette Street, Mulberry Road, Starling Avenue and Chatham Heights Road.
The remaining residential streets are the last streets to be plowed. City-maintained parking lots and cross walks at intersections in the Uptown area are cleared after all other public streets have been plowed.
Some other guidelines to know:
Occupants of property (or the owner if the property is unoccupied) are responsible for clearing the sidewalk in front of their property. This includes sidewalks in front of Uptown businesses. Residents should refrain from parking vehicles on the street during and after snow events to allow City equipment to clear the entire street.
If residents or businesses clear private driveways or parking lots before the street is cleared, they should be aware that as city equipment plows the street, snow may be pushed back along the curb blocking the driveway and access to mailboxes. The city is not responsible for clearing blocked driveways or providing access to mailboxes.
If you clear a private driveway or parking lot, don’t push the snow into the street.
A decision regarding trash collection would be made as soon as possible the following morning.
Any questions concerning this policy should be directed to the Public Works Office at 276-403-5154.
Toy Drive generates $12,350
Martinsville Speedway’s 26th annual Christmas Toy Drive last weekend generated $12,350 for Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County. Those dollars and toys will be distributed to families in need.
“In this unprecedented year, I’ll never forget how our community rallied together to support those in need for the Christmas Toy Drive,” Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in a release. “Thanks to the citizens of Martinsville and Henry County and our valued Martinsville Speedway partners for donating to support our efforts with the Grace Network to help families this holiday season.”
Residents of the region could donate an unwrapped toy or $20 for the opportunity to drive laps around the speedway in their personal vehicles. In addition to hundreds of individuals, businesses and nonprofits made donations.
Those toys and dollars will be distributed to more than 700-area children through Grace Network. For more info, visit gracenetworkmhc.org.
During its 26 years the Christmas Toy Drive has impacted more than 10,000 area children.
App Power gives to food banks
Grace Network of Martinsville-Henry County and the Patrick County Food Bank are among 16 food banks and feeding centers to split a $50,000 donation from Appalachian Power.
Each will receive a $2500, the company said in a release, to help with demands for food during the holiday season. Both counties rank high on the hunger index.
“These organizations have the contacts to reach the most vulnerable in each of the communities. We are thankful for the work they do providing food and meals to those at risk for hunger,” Appalachian Power President and COO Chris Beam said in the release.
Eastman plots future goals
Eastman, which operates two facilities in Henry County, announced this week its 2030 sustainability commitments to address three significant challenges: climate change, the plastic waste crisis and social inequities.
Those plans include measurable steps to reduce greenhouse gas and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and to innovate products that enable energy savings.
The company also set limits for the amount of plastic that would be sent to landfills through recycling efforts, and it committed to having an employee population that mirrors the world’s population for diversity and to ensure gender parity.
The full report can be seen at www.eastman.com/sustainability.
Eastman claims stock dividend
Eastman’s board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 69 cents per share on the company’s common stock, a 5% percent increase from last year. The dividend is payable Jan. 8 to stockholders of record as of Dec. 15. This is its 11th consecutive year of declaring a dividend.
“This action reflects the Board’s confidence in our ability to deliver earnings growth and continue our record of generating strong cash flow, which has remained resilient even during the global pandemic,” Willie McLain, senior vice president and chief financial officer, said in the release announcing the dividend.
Road projects
Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for the end of 2020.
Beginning Monday Santa Claus Lane in Patrick County — this is no joke — will be closed to through traffic between U.S. 58 and Scenic Drive for a pipe replacement. Directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, this project will be completed by Friday.
Utility work in the westbound lane of U.S. 58 between Poplar Drive and Animal Clinic Road in Patrick County will be performed on the shoulder through Thursday at least. Traffic may experience delays.
