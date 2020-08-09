BRIEFS: Martinsville's Hall appointed by Northam; Eastman revenues down because of COVID-19

A Martinsville man has a new role on a statewide board.
Richard Hall, the managing director of Orion Capital, was appointed last week by Gov. Ralph Northam to serve on the Virginia Innovational Partnership Authority.
Northam created this group by combining two existing groups to serve as oversight for five initiatives in manufacturing, technology and research across the commonwealth.
Hall, a lifelong resident of Martinsville, has a bachelor’s degree in finance from Virginia Tech and was board chair of Commonwealth Laminating and Coating. Commonwealth Laminating, which was sold to Eastman.
He also is a cofounder of the Center for Advanced Film Manufacturing at New College Institute and Patrick Henry Community College.
Joining Hall on the authority are Monique Adams of Hampton Roads, Barbara D. Boyan of Chiedo John of Harrisonburg, Kurt John of Fairfax and Paula Sorrell of Arlington.
Eastman reports results
Eastman Chemical Company, which has two facilities in Henry County, this week announced its second-quarter financial performance that showed $1.924 billion in revenue, which was lower than the $2.363 billion from the second quarter of 2019 largely because of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sales revenue decreased primarily, the company said, because of lower sales volume and, to a lesser extent, lower selling prices. That primarily was because of the effects of COVID-19 on transportation, building and construction, consumer durables, and textiles.
“As we continue to navigate the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, our focus remains on the health and safety of our employees and the operational integrity of our global facilities in order to serve our customers,” Mark Costa, board chair and CEO, said in a release about the earnings. “In this challenging environment, I deeply appreciate the resiliency and determination of our employees, which enabled us to deliver nearly the best free cash flow result for the first half of a year in our
He said sales revenue in the first half of the year was relatively solid and painted an optimistic picture for the full fiscal year, suggesting hitting free cash flow of greater than $1 billion for 2020.
Kroger in peanut butter drive
In partnership with Feeding America and local food bank partners, Kroger announced it is holding peanut butter drives in all of its Mid-Atlantic stores, including Martinsville, throughout the month of August.
Customers can purchase peanut butter and place it in the donation bin in store. Any brand of peanut butter can be donated. The donations will go to area food banks.
Road projects
- Beginning Monday a portion of Valley Drive in Henry County will be closed to through traffic from Via Court to Pruitt Drive in Henry County to accommodate the replacement of a pipe. A detour and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened by Aug. 21.
- Parts of U.S. 220 Business in Martinsville, at its intersection with Church Street, will be closed starting this week to allow for construction of traffic islands that prevent left turns and to add a U-turn lane south of the intersection. The crossover and median on U.S. 220 at this intersection will be closed during daytime hours. There will be no left turns out of Church Street onto U.S. 220 and no left turns towards southbound U.S 220. This work could be completed any day.
- Spot paving is underway at various locations on Route 57. Flagging operations will be in place. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
- HCPSA will be installing new water line and service along Dale Avenue that can require periodic road closures. Detours will be in place during daytime hours only. The work is expected to be completed in early September.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
- Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to unload equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- Beginning July 27 Pleasant Valley Drive in Patrick County will close between Pole Bridge Road and Egg Farm Road to allow for pipe replacement. A detour and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting the road will reopen on July 31.
- Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
