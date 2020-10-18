BRIEFS: MCPS grad rates improve by nearly 5%; NCI board postpones meeting

New College Institute’s Board of Directors postponed its meeting scheduled for Tuesday. School officials didn’t provide a reason for the cancellation but said the meeting will be rescheduled at a date to be determined.

Reminder about

seniors coupons

Seniors who receive Senior Farmers Market Coupons through Southern Area Agency on Aging are reminded that November is the deadline to use that coupon. The organization issued an alert this week to remind to visit participating farmers markets and roadside stands before the markets close next month. In Downtown Martinsville, the final day is Nov. 14.

Unused coupons will reduce next year’s allotment.

Deadline for

veterans award

Thursday is the deadline to nominate candidates for the Martinsville-Henry County “Outstanding Military Veteran” award for 2020, which goes to a person judged to represent best what service to the country and our community means. The winner will be announced at the Veterans Day Service scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the HJDB Event Center.