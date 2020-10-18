BRIEFS: MCPS grad rates improve by nearly 5%; NCI board postpones meeting

MCPS grad rates improve by nearly 5%
Martinsville City Public Schools saw nearly a 5% increase in on-time graduation rates for the 2020 school year. Based on records from the Virginia Department of Education, 94.62% of MCPS students graduated in four years, up from 90% in 2019.
Martinsville’s rate is 2 points better than the state average, the district said in a release, and surpassed those for Henry County (91%) and Patrick County (93%).
MCPS’ graduation rate among students with disabilities is 100%; among Black students, 96%; among economically disadvantaged students, 96%; and among Hispanic students, 94%. All surpassed state averages, the district said.
“In Martinsville we take a systems approach,” Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Angilee Downing said in the release. “This work starts in preschool so that as students transition from grade level to grade level, they are ready to be successful. This mindset is the core principle of our district. It’s the dedication of our teachers, administration, support staff, and families who all work as a team to empower success, just like our vision says.”
Said Superintendent Zeb Talley: “I am excited about our graduation rate and look forward to reaching a 100% rate.”
NCI board meeting postponed
New College Institute’s Board of Directors postponed its meeting scheduled for Tuesday. School officials didn’t provide a reason for the cancellation but said the meeting will be rescheduled at a date to be determined.
Reminder about
seniors coupons
Seniors who receive Senior Farmers Market Coupons through Southern Area Agency on Aging are reminded that November is the deadline to use that coupon. The organization issued an alert this week to remind to visit participating farmers markets and roadside stands before the markets close next month. In Downtown Martinsville, the final day is Nov. 14.
Unused coupons will reduce next year’s allotment.
Deadline for
veterans award
Thursday is the deadline to nominate candidates for the Martinsville-Henry County “Outstanding Military Veteran” award for 2020, which goes to a person judged to represent best what service to the country and our community means. The winner will be announced at the Veterans Day Service scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the HJDB Event Center.
Nomination forms are available at www.martinsville-va.gov and www.henrycountyva.gov and at the Martinsville Municipal Building and the Henry County Administrator’s office. All nominations must be received by the city manager’s or county administrator’s office by 5 p.m. Thursday.
Road projects
- Spot paving is underway at various locations on Route 57. Flagging operations will be in place. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for the end of 2020.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
