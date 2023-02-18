Pageant

The registration period for the 2023 Miss Henry County Fair Pageant is now open.

Prospective contestants for all age divisions must submit their application to Henry County Parks and Recreation by May 26.

The pageant will feature divisions for multiple ages from babies to adults. The “Miss” division winner, which is for ages 17-22, will compete in the Miss Virginia Association of Fairs State Pageant in January 2024.

An entry fee is required for contestants in all age brackets which will range from $40-$75, depending on the division. The pageant is open to surrounding counties if their county is not having a fair pageant. However, contestants for the “Miss” category must live in Henry County or the City of Martinsville.

There will be two special awards for this year’s pageant: Spirit of Miss Henry County Fair Pageant and Miss Outgoing Personality. The Spirit of Miss Henry County Pageant award will go to the contestant that brings the most canned food for donation to the local food bank. The Miss Outgoing Personality award will go to the contestant that raises and submits the most sponsorship dollars.

The Miss Henry County Fair Pageant is scheduled for June 10 at the Henry County Recreation Center located on 395 John Redd Boulevard, Collinsville, VA 24078.

Adoptions

The Martinsville-Henry County SPCA is partnering with the North Shore Animal League to hold the annual “Tour for Life” event from March 7-11.

There will be a “Pay What They Weigh” adoption special for cats and dogs where the adoption fee is the weight of the animal. This special excludes puppies under four months of age.

A walk-in wellness clinic will be held March 11.

PSA

The Henry County Public Service Authority will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the fourth floor conference room of the Henry County Administration Building. On the agenda are:

An additional appropriation of an Economic Development Administration grant for the sewer line along U.S. 58 West.

An additional appropriation on the Elf Trail water line and water storage tank project.

Acceptance of monthly reports (finance, approval of accounts payable, construction, engineering, treatment/regulatory compliance, safety and general manager)

Closed session for discussion of pending legal matters

No trucks

This week, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent notice to Delegate Wren Williams (R—Stuart) that it had concluded its traffic study and would be installing “Not Recommended for Tractor Trailers—GPS Routing Not Advised” signs at the entrances to Route 640 Central Academy Road. A Google representative said his company would downgrade the ‘road priority’ for Google Maps, so fewer drivers will be routed to use the road, according to a press release.

Williams presented the situation to VDOT in the fall after constituents expressed concerns about tractor-trailers using Route 640 as a shortcut between Routes 8 and 58. Route 640 features blind curves, small bridges, and long sections with only one lane, making it hazardous for tractor-trailers and a safety concern for local drivers.

“This is fantastic news for my constituents who live on Route 640. With their cooperation, I was able to work alongside VDOT and representatives from Google to find a solution to this problem,” Williams stated in the release.