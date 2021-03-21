BRIEFS: MMS teacher selected for program; seniors farmers market program to begin

Kevan Keane, a teacher at Martinsville Middle School, is one of only 120 teachers around the world selected for a National History Day spring professional development program. The course focuses on using online Library of Congress resources to develop and support historical arguments and is a feature of NHD’s membership in the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources Consortium.

Participants in the program meet monthly via discussion boards and practice different methods of primary source analysis.

“Some of the biggest takeaways I can implement are contextualizing primary sources, how geography, location, and context in various sources of communication can show the success or failure of a message” such as Prohibition, NHD Executive Director Cathy Gorn said.

Upon completion of the series, Keane will have demonstrated the ability to share with his students’ key strategies for researching, supporting and presenting historical arguments bolstered by primary sources.

“Mr. Keane is a new teacher to our division this school year and has done excellent work with our students,” Martinsville Middle School Principal Cynthia Tarpley said.

“I am very proud of Mr. Keane’s historical work,” MCPS Superintendent Zeb Talley said.