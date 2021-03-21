BRIEFS: MMS teacher selected for program; seniors farmers market program to begin

Kevan Keane, a teacher at Martinsville Middle School, is one of only 120 teachers around the world selected for a National History Day spring professional development program. The course focuses on using online Library of Congress resources to develop and support historical arguments and is a feature of NHD’s membership in the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources Consortium.
Participants in the program meet monthly via discussion boards and practice different methods of primary source analysis.
“Some of the biggest takeaways I can implement are contextualizing primary sources, how geography, location, and context in various sources of communication can show the success or failure of a message” such as Prohibition, NHD Executive Director Cathy Gorn said.
Upon completion of the series, Keane will have demonstrated the ability to share with his students’ key strategies for researching, supporting and presenting historical arguments bolstered by primary sources.
“Mr. Keane is a new teacher to our division this school year and has done excellent work with our students,” Martinsville Middle School Principal Cynthia Tarpley said.
“I am very proud of Mr. Keane’s historical work,” MCPS Superintendent Zeb Talley said.
Seniors program for farmers markets
The Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program – also known as Farm Market Fresh for Seniors — is available through Southern Area Agency on Aging. Eligible senior citizens may receive $45 worth of coupons that can be used to purchase locally-grown fresh fruits, vegetables and cut herbs at participating farmers markets.
There are participation limits, so beginning April 7, SAAA will take applications over the phone for specific weeks while the supply of coupons lasts. You may qualify to participate if:
- You are (or will become) 60 years of age or older on or before June 1, 2021.
- You are a resident of Martinsville or Henry or Patrick counties. Residents of Henry County must have access to and be willing to shop at participating farmers markets outside of their county.
- You do not live with and are not an immediate family member of the farmer who grows the produce and have a gross monthly household income that does not exceed the income requirements of the program, which change from year to year. Individuals who have qualified for the program in the past may not qualify for this year’s program.
Individuals and couples who wish to apply for coupons must contact Southern Area Agency on Aging at 276-632-6442 or 800-468-4571.
Road projects
- A portion of Wingfield Orchard Road in Henry County has been closed to through traffic between Preston Road and Skyview Trail for a pipe replacement. Detours and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is scheduled to reopen by any day now.
- Mid-Atlantic Broadband will be working to replace fiber in a 3-mile stretch of U.S. 58 between Rhody Creek Loop and South Mayo Drive in Patrick County. Drivers should expect inside lane and shoulder closures. Work is expected to be completed in mid-April 2021.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58 in Patrick County, and there will be flagging operations to allow for the geotechnical borings. These will occur between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and the project is scheduled to be completed in May 2026.
- Intermittent work will be performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic lane and/or shoulder closures.