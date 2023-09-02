New board member

Dayna Bobbitt will join the Patrick & Henry Community College board for a four-year term.

Bobbitt is the commonwealth’s attorney for Patrick County and has been an adjunct professor in the legal assisting/paralegal program at P&HCC. She is a member of the Virginia State Bar, Virginia Association of Commonwealth’s Attorneys, Patrick Count Bar Association, Patrick County Elder Abuse Team, Sexual Assault Response Team, Child Abuse Review Team and Special Victim’s Unit.

Additionally, she is the president of the Stuart Rotary Club, a member of Sycamore Baptist Church and a volunteer for the Community Backpack Program at Blue Ridge Elementary School.

Partnership expanded

Carter Bank & Trust expanded its partnership with Liberty University’s athletics teams and is now officially the “preferred community bank of Liberty Flames Athletics,” a release states.

“Our partnership with Liberty University goes back many years and goes beyond being a financial commitment,” Carter Bank Chief Executive Officer Litz Van Dyke said.

“Over the last several years, Liberty has intensified its commitment to excellence in its athletic programs,” Van Dyke added. “Over this same period, Carter Bank has gone through a significant transformation to become a top-tier financial institution. Given the similar trajectories, we believe our partnership with Liberty University is a natural fit for Carter Bank.”

The partnership with Liberty is not new to Carter Bank, as relationships with both the university and its athletic department date back to the days of the Bank’s founder, Worth Carter Jr.

But the bank sees this move as a way to help elevate one of the fastest-growing athletic departments in the country while working to build relationships and earn the trust of The Flames’ loyal fanbase, a release states.

“Liberty Athletics is grateful for its deep and longstanding relationship with Carter Bank,” Liberty University Vice President and Director of Athletics Ian McCaw said. “Our athletics programs and Carter Bank are flourishing and our partnership has benefitted from this shared momentum.”

The relationship will include all sports, including football, which kicks off its season at home on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Bowling Green.

Carter Bank will have an increased signage presence in the stadiums and arenas and will present games throughout the year, including the football team’s Military Appreciation Game on Nov. 11 against Old Dominion University.

P&HCC partners with SME

SME, the national nonprofit committed to accelerating new manufacturing technology adoption and building North America’s manufacturing talent and capabilities, announced a new initiative today involving a partnership with community and technical colleges to address the urgency of revitalizing manufacturing’s industrial base, growing the industry’s talent pipeline, and enhancing the skills and productivity of manufacturing workers.

The Manufacturing Imperative – Workforce Pipeline Challenge (MI-WPC) launches this fall and combines the industry and workforce expertise of SME with the educational programs and innovations of a select group of US community and technical colleges, including Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC).

The initiative builds awareness of careers in manufacturing, optimizes workforce systems and accelerates the education and skill development needed to place individuals in jobs making family-sustaining wages, a press release states.

“I am pleased to celebrate SME’s newest initiative, the Manufacturing Imperative – Workforce Pipeline Challenge to help address the national workforce crisis facing our manufacturing sector,” US Department of Education Assistant Secretary Amy Lloyd said. “We appreciate SME’s leadership and willingness to bring together the national voice of manufacturers alongside our nation’s community and technical colleges to address local and regional labor market needs and support efforts to invest in American and prepare youth and adults for good jobs.”

Through the Workforce Pipeline Challenge, SME will work with schools to conduct a labor analysis of the local, regional and state landscape; develop and expand sector strategies to attract new populations, particularly those under-served and under-represented in the workforce; and implement new programs, curriculum and applicable certifications to develop skilled individuals that are ready to hire for the vast array of growing, unfilled positions in manufacturing.

“Patrick & Henry Community College has worked strategically for the last 10 years to develop and expand training programs and facilities to address the workforce needs of our manufacturing employers and prepare our students with the skills needed for careers that provide family-sustaining wages. Through the Manufacturing Imperative-Workforce Pipeline Challenge, we look forward to sharing our best practices and learning from others, a model of collaboration at the heart of community colleges, in order to address the labor force challenges for the manufacturing industry. While P&HCC enjoys strong partnerships with manufacturers in our region, we are excited to add national resources, like SME and their partners, to our work,” P&HCC Vice President for Workforce, Economic & Community Development Rhonda Hodges said.

The Workforce Pipeline Challenge is a three-year pilot program with a goal to attract 1,000 individuals at each of the initial 25 participating community and technical colleges annually, resulting in 75,000 or more qualified workers in pursuit of manufacturing careers.

The estimated economic impact of growing the industry’s workforce in this way is $6 billion. Best practices identified throughout the program will be shared nationally to help other programs implement innovative solutions to grow local economies, reduce barriers to employment and fill vacant manufacturing jobs, the release said.

“Patrick & Henry Community College is deeply honored to be among the select group of community colleges in the country invited to address the nation’s need to maximize American manufacturing. We are thrilled to help create national and scalable models that accelerate the development of a diverse workforce pipeline leading to high paying jobs in our college’s service region. Manufacturing has been our region’s largest employment sector for decades, and P&HCC possesses the facilities, faculty, staff, and state-of-the art equipment to educate and train our citizens while also increasing our country’s competitiveness on the global stage,” P&HCC President Greg Hodges said.