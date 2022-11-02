BRIEFS: Nubby Coleman in Hall of Fame; P&HCC joins Maker network; Parks & Rec announces trips; Warming Center needs donations; AmVest support K-9 program

Virginia Realtors award

James “Nubby” Coleman of the Martinsville, Henry and Patrick Counties Association of REALTORS was announced as one of the Virginia REALTORS Hall of Fame 2022 Inductees.

This was announced at the Virginia REALTORS annual awards ceremony in Richmond. Awardees were selected by a committee of peers out of more than 38,000 members.

Coleman has been the leader of Rives S. Brown, Realtors for the past 39 years, though he is now retiring. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University with a business degree and served in the army in Korea. He serves on local committees such as the MHC Economic Development Corporation, local and state professional real estate organizations and the Christ Episcopal Church vestry.

P&HCC

Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) was selected to join the inaugural cohort of the MakerUSA Learning Network. P&HCC was selected based on its unique expertise, leadership and community goals, a press release states.

MakerUSA Learning Network is a “national community of practice designed to facilitate the exchange of resources and ideas, develop new regional collaborations and strengthen social capital across institutions and organizations taking community-driven approaches to supporting maker education and pathways to ‘making’ industries,” according to the release.

“Making industries” covers industries such as advanced manufacturing, biotechnology, computer science and skilled trades. P&HCC has two Fab Labs, one in the Thomas P. Dalton IDEA Center in Martinsville and one in Patrick County. Both facilities offer digital fabrication opportunities with the following equipment: 3D printers, a vinyl cutter, a laser cutter, CNC router, CNC wire bender, electronic work stations and metal and wood working equipment.

“We’re excited to be joining this inaugural cohort of makers,” P&HCC Coordinator of Community Development Programs Matthew Ratliff said. “We look forward to sharing ideas and techniques to make our Fab Lab an even greater resource for our community.”

Parks & Rec trips

Henry County Parks and Recreation is offering the following trips:

Christmas with Elvis (Stephen Freeman) on Dec. 3 for $99

Christmas at the Greenbrier & Homestead on Dec. 11 for $99

New Year’s Eve at Hillbilly Hideaway on Dec. 31 for $109

Valentines at the Greenbrier & Homestead on Feb. 11 for $119

Highland’s Maple Festival with Amish Breakfast on March 19 for $129

Passengers can board for all trips from Dublin, Christiansburg, Salem, Roanoke, Rocky Mount and Bassett Forks. For more information, call 276-634-4645 or email Ernie Dale at erniedale@aol.com.

Warming center

The Warming Center of Martinsville & Henry County is requesting donations to help run the center.

The following items are needed: breakfast items (cereal, pastries, granola bars and oatmeal), coffee supplies (coffee, sugar and cream), bread, peanut butter, jelly, canned meals, individually wrapped snacks, bottled water, soda, bleach, disinfectant wipes, other cleaning products, paper plates, cups, bowls, utensils, toilet paper, napkins, paper towels, toothbrushes, toothpaste, bar soap, face and body wipes, deodorant, Vaseline, lotion, lip balm, hand warmers, hats and gloves.

Items can be dropped off at The Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Monday to Thursday. Monetary donations can also be made payable to the MHC Warming Center.

For more information contact MHC Warming Center on Facebook or call 276-207-9660.