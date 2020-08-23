BRIEFS: Oncologist joins Sovah; Spero Health opens in Martinsville; Eastman launches podcast

Oncologist joins Sovah Health
Sovah Health announced that Brandon Mullins, MD, has joined Ravenel Oncology Center to provide specialty care for oncology patients.
Mullins will work closely with surgical and medical oncologists. He specializes in general management of adult oncology patients with radiation therapy.
“His experience and education, combined with passion for his patients, will help us expand our cancer and clinical trial program to meet the health care needs of our region,” Sovah-Martinsville CEO Dale Alward said in a release announcing the hire.
Mullins completed his residency in Radiation Oncology at University of North Carolina Hospital in Chapel Hill, which is where he earned his Doctor of Medicine. He also has a Master of Science from Hampton University and a Bachelor of Art in Biology and Chemistry from Duke University.
Spero Health opens in Martinsville
Spero Health, which offers outpatient care for individuals suffering from substance use disorder, on Wednesday opened a clinic at 314 Fair St. in Martinsville.
Spero Health has more than 40 clinics throughout Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Indiana and Virginia that provide care for more than 7,500 patients monthly, the company said in a release.
Martinsville is one of multiple clinics Spero Health has opened in the past several weeks. The company cited the number of unintentional overdoses treated in emergency rooms in the Martinsville/Henry County in 2019 and a report in 2017 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said Martinsville saw more prescribed opioids than anywhere else in the United States.
“We are in the middle of an epidemic within a pandemic, and Spero Health is committed to bringing all available resources to Martinsville in order to provide local and affordable care to those who need it,” Steve Priest, CEO of Spero Health, said in a release.
The clinic in Martinsville will offer a combination of in-person and telehealth visit options to individuals who need addiction treatment services. It will accept Virginia Medicaid and most commercial insurance.
Road projects
- Beginning Monday George Taylor Road in Henry County will be closed to through traffic between Wagon Trail Road and J.S.Holland Road for bridge replacement over Horspasture Creek. There will be detours and signs to direct motorists. Weather permitting the road will reopen Sept. 11.
- Beginning Monday Sheppard Mill Road in Patrick County will be closed for two tenths of a mile from the North Carolina state line to allow for pipe replacement. Detours and directional signs will be in place. The road is expected to reopen Friday, weather permitting.
Continuing road projects:
- Valley Drive in Henry County is closed to through traffic between Via Court and Pruitt Drive to accommodate the replacement of a pipe. A detour and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened by Fridaay.
- Spot paving is underway at various locations on Route 57. Flagging operations will be in place. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
- HCPSA will be installing new water line and service along Dale Avenue that can require periodic road closures. Detours will be in place during daytime hours only. The work is expected to be completed in early September.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
- Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to unload equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- Pleasant View Drive in Patrick County has reopened to traffic, but drivers should be cautious of rough roads until the asphalt is replaced. This is between Pole Bridge Road and Egg Farm Road, where a pipe was replaced.
- Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
