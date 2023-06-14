P&HCC recognized

Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) was awarded the Southwest Workforce Development Award by Community Colleges of Appalachia for its partnership in the MHC Startup and Grow programs.

P&HCC partners with the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce with these programs to challenge business owners to develop and enhance a business plan that can be executed to better serve the residents of Martinsville and Henry County in a variety of ways.

“C-PEG [Chamber’s Partner for Economic Growth] has been offering this tremendously successful entrepreneurial boot camp with Patrick & Henry Community College for 7 years. The program would not be possible without the generosity of the Campbell Family Group, the George Lester II Fund and the Anonymous Fund through the Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia,” Chamber President and C-PEG Executive Director Brenell Thomas said.

“Over the years, C-PEG has obtained grant funding from the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission and SOVA Task Force grants. These partners have made it possible for C-PEG to meet the needs of many small businesses with the valuable training but the cash and in-kind resources to ensure these businesses succeed,” Thomas said. “The collaboration continues to strengthen our local economy through the Startup MHC and Grow MHC programs.”

In the seven years the program has operated, 322 graduates have received $571,824 in cash and in-kind support, which has created 271 jobs.

“MHC Startup and Grow has generated nearly $4.5 million in new capital in our community,” P&HCC President Greg Hodges said. “More importantly, program graduates have an 87% 2-year success rate compared to the national average of 50% for new businesses to remain open for two years.”

“We are especially proud that graduates represent our diverse community with nearly half representing minority groups and more than half being female — leading to an increase in female and minority owned businesses in our area as well,” Hodges said.

DAISY Award

Sovah Healt-Martinsville Critical Care Unit Registered Nurse Ashley Mills was awarded The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses, which recognizes “the super-human efforts nurses perform every day,” a press release states.

Mills was nominated for the award by a patient who witnessed the kindness and professionalism Ashley provided while caring for her mother.

“I feel it so necessary to thank Ashley for her selfless service in the care of my mother. She was genuinely supportive and in tune with her care. She was knowledgeable of my mother’s pain and quickly took much needed measures to provide medicines. Ashley was attentive and treated my mother with such dignity,” the patient said in the release.

“Ashley is an exemplary nurse who makes a tremendous impact on the patients she cares for, and I was pleased to present the DAISY award to her,” Sovah Health – Martinsville Chief Nursing Officer Lindsay Crumpton said.

“In addition to being kind and compassionate, Ashley continues to grow as a professional as she recently completed her Bachelor of Nursing degree and is on her way to finishing a master’s degree in healthcare leadership. We are so proud of her, as well as all our nurses here at Sovah Health that continuously dedicate themselves to care for our community,” Crumpton said.

ACU honor roll

Abilene Christian University named Whitney Watkins of Martinsville to the Spring 2023 Dean’s Honor Roll. Watkins is a sophomore majoring in communication disorders and was among more than 1,200 students to be named to the list.

To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must be registered for 12 or more credit hours and earn a grade point average of 3.6 or higher.