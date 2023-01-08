 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Briefs: Parks & Rec announces trips; New Sovah surgeon

Kareem Hamdy

Dr. Kareem Handy is the new general surgeon under Sovah Surgical Specialists-Martinsville.

 SUBMITTED

Parks & Rec trips

Henry County Parks and Recreation is offering the following trips:

  • Highland’s Maple Festival with Amish Breakfast on March 18 for $129
  • Cherry Blossom Train to D.C. on April 1-2 for $399
  • Easter Train to Michie Tavern on April 8 for $139
  • Tax Day at Hillbilly Hideaway on April 15 for $119
  • The Rose Train to Lynchburg on April 29 for $129
  • “Keep on the Sunny Side” at Barter Theater on May 6 for $139
  • Mother’s Day Train to Michie Tavern on May 13 for $139
  • Chicago on June 12-17 for $768
  • Mount Rushmore, The Badlands & Black Hills of South Dakota on Sept. 8-18 for $1,426
  • Niagara Falls, USA, Duquesne Incline, Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruise on Sept 29-Oct. 1 for $679
  • Train to Appomattox Railroad Festival & the Courthouse National Historic Park on Oct. 7 for $119
  • Amelia Island, St. Augustine, Jacksonville & Savannah on Nov. 12-18 for $810

For a registration flier or additional information, call 276-634-4645 or 540- 366-2888 or email Ernie Dale at erniedale@aol.com.

New surgeon

Sovah Health announced that Dr. Kareem Hamdy has joined Sovah Physician Practices, starting on Jan. 1. Hamdy will operate under Sovah Surgical Specialists-Martinsville, 319 Hospital Drive in Martinsville.

Hamdy is a board-certified surgeon with a doctor of medicine from Alexandria University School of Medicine in Egypt. He completed his residency at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

He specializes in general surgical procedures, peripheral vascular procedures, breast surgery, screening and diagnostic colonoscopy, upper endoscopy and anti-reflux surgery, according to a press release.

Hamdy is now accepting new patients and appointments can be made by calling 276-634- 5003.

“Dr. Hamdy has practiced in our community for many years and is an asset to the growth of our Surgical Services program,” Sovah Health – Martinsville CEO Spencer Thomas said. “He brings extensive general surgery experience and training to the Sovah Physician Practices team, and we are excited to continue providing high-quality care to our community.”

