BRIEFS: PHCC adds 5 new board members; Back2School registration Tuesday; Stuart author wins award

Patrick Henry Community College Board has added five new members to be seated for its next meeting, which is on Monday via Zoom: Monica Hatchett, Wayne Moore, Robert Vogler, DelShana LeGrant and William O’Brien.
The board is comprised of members of the communities served by PHCC who were appointed by the governing bodies of those jurisdictions: Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties. All terms are 4 years and start on July 1.
Hatchett and Moore were appointed by Henry County. Hatchett is the director of communications for Henry County Public Schools. Moore has held many positions within HCPS, including as principal of elementary schools, middle schools and high school.
Vogler and LeGrant were appointed by the city of Martinsville. Vogler, a PHCC distinguished alumnus, has served in a number of positions within Henry County Public Schools and serves as on board of directors for the MHC Coalition for Health and Wellness. LeGrant is a preschool coordinator and exceptional children support for Caswell County Schools in North Carolina.
O’Brien, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was appointed by Franklin County. He has served as the senior systems engineer for a variety of companies.
Gary Collins has been reappointed by Henry County to serve a second 4-year term that will expire on June 30, 2024.
Back2School registration
Final registration for the Back2School program, which originated from The Community Fellowship, will be at 6-8 p.m. Tuesday.
The program provides a backpack with school supplies, a cloth mask, new shoes, prayer and support to start the school year. Interested families must register.
Registration will be at:
- Community Fellowship, 2674 Virginia Ave., Collinsville
- Albert Harris Elementary School, 710 Smith St., Martinsville
- Fairway Baptist Church, 9427 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett
- First Baptist Ridgeway, 15 Church St., Ridgeway
- Hillcrest Baptist Church, 18075 A.L. Philpott Highway, Ridgeway
- Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church, 1403 Rivermont Heights, Martinsville
- Mercy Church, Stuart Rotary Building, Woodland Drive, Stuart
- Mercy Crossing, 1978 Joseph Martin Highway, Martinsville
- Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 7174 Mountain Valley Road, Axton
- Prillaman Baptist Church, 3480 Prillaman Switch Road, Ferrum
- Stanleytown Amazing Grace Baptist Church, 755 Fairystone Park Highway, Stanleytown
Stuart native wins literary honor
A novel by AD. Hopkins of Stuart has won a second gold award in a well-known literary competition. “The Boys Who Woke Up Early” was honored as best adult novel in the Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards.
Foreword Reviews, a book review journal focusing on independently published books, recognizes the best books published from small, indie and university presses, as well by self-published authors.
More than 2,100 entries were submitted in 55 categories, with Foreword's editors choosing approximately nine finalists per genre. Those finalists were then delivered to individual librarians and booksellers tasked with picking the Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Honorable Mention winners.
“The Boys Who Woke up Early” is a coming-of-age story set in fictional Early County, in western Virginia, in 1960, at the dawn of the Civil Rights Era when the Jim Crow system and the Ku Klux Klan were far from dead.
Earlier this year Hopkins was named the gold award winner for "Best New Voice, Fiction" in the IBPA Benjamin Franklin Awards program.
Citywide flushing program continues
Martinsville’s citywide flushing of fire hydrants as part of an annual maintenance program that will continue through September.
The Water Resources Department and Fire Department will continue flushing between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday through Saturday. There could be repairs on individual hydrants after flushing is completed.
The schedule:
- Monday-Friday: All areas north of Jones Creek, beginning in the vicinity of the city’s water treatment plant on Clearview Drive and continuing on Barrows Mill Road, Greyson Street, Liberty Street, Stultz Road and all adjacent streets, including Northside Drive and Memorial Hospital.
- July 27-31: Liberty Fair Mall and Commonwealth Boulevard to Memorial Boulevard, all of Chatham Road and adjacent streets and continuing outside the city to Woodhaven Road, plus streets in the Bethel Lane area.
- Aug. 3-7: Uptown areas of Memorial Boulevard, Starling Avenue and including Church, Main, Fayette, and Market and adjacent streets.
Officials say flushing may loosen sediment and leave some dingy water that should clear up in a short time. Any persistent cloudiness can usually be cleared by briefly opening all faucets in the building simultaneously. Residents are cautioned to avoid clothes washing if they are aware of hydrants being flushed nearby. The dinginess could stain clothes.
Future schedules will be forthcoming, and questions can be directed to 276-403-5157.
Road projects
- Spot paving is under way at various locations on Route 57. Flagging operations will be in place. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
- Parts of U.S. 220 Business in Martinsville, at its intersection with Church Street, will be closed starting this week to allow for construction of traffic islands that prevent left turns and to add a U-turn lane south of the intersection. The crossover and median on U.S. 220 at this intersection will be closed during daytime hours. There will be no left turns out of Church Street onto U.S. 220 and no left turns towards southbound U.S 220. This work could be completed any day.
- HCPSA will be installing new water line and service along Dale Avenue that can require periodic road closures. Detours will be in place during daytime hours only. The work is expected to be completed in early September.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
- Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to unload equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- Beginning July 27 Pleasant Valley Drive in Patrick County will close between Pole Bridge Road and Egg Farm Road to allow for pipe replacement. A detour and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting the road will reopen on July 31.
- Belchers Mount Road in Patrick County are closed until further notice because of a slide from the recent rainfall and flooding. VDOT is currently assessing for repairs and more information will be forthcoming. A date to reopen the road is not yet available. Drivers will need to seek alternate routes. Do NOT go around barricades.
- Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
