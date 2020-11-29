BRIEFS: PHCC gets Caterpillar simulators; deadline for renaming feedback

Deadline for feedback

Monday is the deadline to offer comments to PHCC’s board about its plan announced recently about changes for the school’s name, its mascot and facilities on campus. The board is required to provide recommendations to the

State Board of Virginia’s Community Colleges about the appropriateness of those names.

Committees recommended adding a hyphen to the school’s name – Patrick-Henry – to reinforce that the school is named for the two counties it serves, not Patrick Henry the man; to phase the Patriots sports mascot as a symbol; and to rename three facilities on campus because the name no longer reflects the programming in those rooms.

To comment send an email to feedback@patrickhenry.edu or leave a voicemail at 276-299-0640.

Griffith’s staff visits area

The staff of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem) has scheduled traveling office hours for November that include a stop in Stuart.

A representative of Griffith’s will be at the conference room at the Patrick County Administration Building, 106 Rucker St., between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday.

For questions, call 276-525-1405.