BRIEFS: PHCC gets $$$$ for welding plan; Dalton Award to be presented; PCPS issues reminders; solar farm on zoning agenda

PHCC gets $$$$ for welding plan
Patrick Henry Community College has received grants totaling $674,200 to help launch an expansion program of its welding program.
The Economic Development Administration provided $450,000, and the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission chipped in $224,200, which will enable PHCC to purchase equipment and supplies and in March begin to renovate the former Arrington Performance building on Motorsport Drive to house a welding facility large enough to triple the capacity of its current program, the school said in a release.
“In our current welding facility, we simply don’t have the space and equipment to serve all the students that apply. These two grants really green-lighted the whole expansion project for us because the equipment is such a critical element in our plans,” PHCC Vice President of Financial & Administrative Services Jack Hanbury said in the release.
PHCC’s welding program has 16 booths on campus and a waitlist that is 66 students. At the end of 2021 when the renovations are completed, the will have 45 new welding booths, which could allow doubling the number of earned credentials to 114 per year, the release said.
PHCC has been raising money for this expansion for several years and has received $3.2 million from The Harvest Foundation, $600,000 from the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission and $325,000 from college local funds to complete the renovation.
That mainly pays for construction, and these two grants address more than $800,000 needed for equipment, such as those 45 new booths.
Dalton Award to be presented
The 20th annual Jack Dalton Community Service Award, which goes to the Henry County resident who best demonstrates the exemplary community service that marked Dalton’s years of public service, will be presented Tuesday night at the meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors.
The county collected nominations based a candidate’s personal volunteer efforts and active involvement in helping to promote the quality of life in Henry County, primarily for service in 2020.
The award presentation is the first item on the agenda for the 6 p.m. portion of the scheduled meetings for the board.
Attendance will be limited by state coronavirus mandate, and attendees are required to wear masks.
Reminders from PCPS
Patrick County Public Schools, which have been on all-virtual learning for most of the past two weeks, sent a reminder to the community on Friday that meal pick-up service will be this Monday. Interested families are instructed to contact their child’s school to schedule.
The note also encouraged parents to check Parent Portal or to contact their student’s teacher to check for academic progress. Parents were reminded that successful completion of course work will be used to determine promotion to the next grade or to receive credit towards high school graduation.
Solar project on agenda
The large solar project near Axton takes up two approval slots at a scheduled public hearing this week of the Henry County Board of Zoning and Appeals.
This proposed solar farm is at the eastern end of Henry County that spills over into Pittsylvania County. Owned by Vesper Energy, The Axton Solar Project involves 1,237 privately owned acres in Henry County, 1,423 acres in western Pittsylvania County and is rated as a 200-megawatt facility with an expected 35-year lifespan.
The project already has zoning approval in Pittsylvania County, the company has said, and the plan is to start construction at the end of 2022 or early 2023 and be operational by the end of 2023.
The public hearings on the zoning requests are at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville.
That follows a board meeting at noon in Conference Room 205.
Rep. Griffith’s staff visit Stuart
A representative of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Salem), whose 9th district includes Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties, will be in Stuart on Wednesday to meet with constituents. There is no scheduled visit to Martinsville or Henry County.