BRIEFS: PHCC gets $$$$ for welding plan; Dalton Award to be presented; PCPS issues reminders; solar farm on zoning agenda

That mainly pays for construction, and these two grants address more than $800,000 needed for equipment, such as those 45 new booths.

Dalton Award to be presented

The 20th annual Jack Dalton Community Service Award, which goes to the Henry County resident who best demonstrates the exemplary community service that marked Dalton’s years of public service, will be presented Tuesday night at the meeting of the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

The county collected nominations based a candidate’s personal volunteer efforts and active involvement in helping to promote the quality of life in Henry County, primarily for service in 2020.

The award presentation is the first item on the agenda for the 6 p.m. portion of the scheduled meetings for the board.

Attendance will be limited by state coronavirus mandate, and attendees are required to wear masks.

Reminders from PCPS

Patrick County Public Schools, which have been on all-virtual learning for most of the past two weeks, sent a reminder to the community on Friday that meal pick-up service will be this Monday. Interested families are instructed to contact their child’s school to schedule.