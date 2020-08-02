BRIEFS: PHCC gets internship grant; NCI to work with Amazon;

PHCC gets internship grant
Patrick Henry Community College students are about to have more opportunities to get internships.
PHCC announced this week that the State Council of Higher Education in Virginia has agreed to provide a grant through the Commonwealth Innovative Internship Fund that will allow PHCC to integrate work-based learning into more campus programs and to create a campus hub at which students can connect with the local businesses that are offering internship opportunities.
A release from PHCC said the program first will create the PHCC Worked-Based Learning Task Force to bring together college representatives and community members to develop the college’s plan for expanding work-based learning opportunities. The task force will conduct surveys and focus groups to gauge the needs of both employers and students as a basis for their plan.
Then the group will identify pathways students can follow that will enable them to integrate work-based learning into their studies.
College officials say that these opportunities help students gain the skills required for their selected career paths.
“We want all of our students as ready for the workplace as possible,” Rhonda Hodges PHCC’s vice president of workforce economic and community development, said in the release. “Ultimately, we are trying to integrate work-based learning into as many programs as we can. Our aim is to make PHCC a national leader in workplace readiness.”
NCI collaborates with Amazon
New College Institute announced a collaborative effort with Amazon Web Services to provide cloud computing skills development and training through the AWS re/Start program beginning this fall.
NCI and AWS will host informational AWS re/Start webinars on Wednesdays to provide details about opportunities for employers, partnerships and participants, a release from NCI said.
“This is an amazing opportunity for job seekers in Southern and Southwestern Virginia,” Karen Jackson, interim executive director of NCI, said in the release. “We are proud to be working with AWS to provide training that will empower more people in Virginia’s rural communities to learn new, in-demand skills, and find employment in a high-growth industry.”
AWS re/Start prepares learners for entry-level cloud roles, such as cloud operations, site reliability, infrastructure support and technical adjacent business support functions. Each group is supported by mentors and accredited trainers for 12 weeks of training based on real-world scenarios, hands-on labs and coursework. The program also provides learners with resume and interview coaching to prepare for employer meetings and interviews.
NCI’s AWS re/Start program primarily will be available to unemployed and underemployed populations in Southern and Southwestern Virginia. Applicants from other areas of Virginia will be considered on a space available basis.
Emsi labor market data from July 2019 to June 2020 says Virginia has the third-largest number of cloud-related job postings in the United States (almost 300,000).
For more information or to register for the AWS re/Start program, visit http://www.newcollegeinstitute.org/, or contact Brian Stanley at bstanley@newcollegeinstitute.org or 276-403-5605.
Citywide flushing continues
Martinsville’s citywide flushing of fire hydrants as part of an annual maintenance program that will continue through September.
The Water Resources Department and Fire Department will continue flushing between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m., Sunday through Saturday. There could be repairs on individual hydrants after flushing is completed.
The schedule:
- Monday-Friday: Uptown areas of Memorial Boulevard, Starling Avenue and including Church, Main, Fayette, and Market and adjacent streets.
Officials say flushing may loosen sediment and leave some dingy water that should clear up in a short time. Any persistent cloudiness can usually be cleared by briefly opening all faucets in the building simultaneously. Residents are cautioned to avoid clothes washing if they are aware of hydrants being flushed nearby. The dinginess could stain clothes.
Future schedules will be forthcoming, and questions can be directed to 276-403-5157.
Road projects
- Beginning Aug. 10 a portion of Valley Drive in Henry County will be closed to through traffic from Via Court to Pruitt Drive in Henry County to accommodate the replacement of a pipe. A detour and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened by Aug. 21.
- Parts of U.S. 220 Business in Martinsville, at its intersection with Church Street, will be closed starting this week to allow for construction of traffic islands that prevent left turns and to add a U-turn lane south of the intersection. The crossover and median on U.S. 220 at this intersection will be closed during daytime hours. There will be no left turns out of Church Street onto U.S. 220 and no left turns towards southbound U.S 220. This work could be completed any day.
- Spot paving is underway at various locations on Route 57. Flagging operations will be in place. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
- HCPSA will be installing new water line and service along Dale Avenue that can require periodic road closures. Detours will be in place during daytime hours only. The work is expected to be completed in early September.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
- Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to unload equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- Beginning July 27 Pleasant Valley Drive in Patrick County will close between Pole Bridge Road and Egg Farm Road to allow for pipe replacement. A detour and directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting the road will reopen on July 31.
- Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20. - STAFF REPORTS
