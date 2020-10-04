BRIEFS: PHCC honored as place to work

PHCC honored as place to work
Patrick Henry Community College is one of 79 colleges to be named “Great Colleges to Work For” by The Chronicle of Higher Education.
PHCC was recognized among the small colleges from 221 surveyed and was named in two specific categories: Confidence in Senior Leadership and Job Satisfaction.
“[PHCC has] a passion about our mission to serve our regions, realizing that all our residents are either students or potential students,” PHCC President Angeline Godwin said in a release. “We take the ‘community’ part of our name very seriously in recognizing that the economic well-being and quality of life of our community must be in alignment with our purpose.”
The results of the survey are based on a 2-part assessment process: a questionnaire that captures employment data and workplace policies and a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff.
UNC Rockingham names Needham
UNC Rockingham Health Care in Eden, N.C., which serves patients in southern Henry County, has named Tammy Needham as its chief nursing officer. Needham, who starts Oct. 18, had served in that role on an interim basis since mid-August while also holding the same job at UNC Health’s Chatham Hospital in Siler City, N.C., where she has served for eight years.
Needham will supervise multiple clinical departments and serve as one of five members of the hospital’s senior leadership team.
Needham also was CNO at Sutter Davis Hospital in California. She earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from UNC-Wilmington and is enrolled in a doctoral nursing program at Maryville University that she is scheduled to complete in 2022.
Veterans nominations sought
Nominations are being accepted for the Martinsville-Henry County “Outstanding Military Veteran” award for 2020, which goes to a person judged to represent best what service to the country and our community means.
The award was created in 2009 by the Henry County Board of Supervisors at the suggestion of member Debra Buchanan. With the support of the Martinsville City Council, the award was expanded in 2013 to allow nominations of veterans from both the city and the county.
The winner will be announced at the Veterans Day Service scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the HJDB Event Center.
Nomination forms are available at www.martinsville-va.gov and www.henrycountyva.gov and at the Martinsville Municipal Building and the Henry County Administrator’s office. All nominations must be received by the city manager’s or county administrator’s office by 5 p.m. Oct. 22.
Hospice moves into Martinsville office
Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care has moved its Stuart-area administrative and clinical operations at 18981 Jeb Stuart Highway to the agency’s office at 730 East Church St. in Martinsville.
“This move will facilitate additional support to the western and southern parts of Virginia, provide better collaboration among the combined staff, and give us time to evaluate our space needs for the future,” Melissa Hiatt, senior director of development with Mountain Valley Hospice, said in a release announcing the move.
Mountain Valley offers hospice care to patients with serious illness in 18 counties in Virginia. For more information visit www.mtnvalleyhospice.org or call 888-789-2922, or 276-403-4764 .
Road projects
- Spot paving is underway at various locations on Route 57. Flagging operations will be in place. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for the end of 2020.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- Squirrel Creek Road in Patrick County will be closed to through traffic between Kibler Valley Road and Squirrel Spur Road for a pipe replacement. Detours and directional signs are in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened any day.
- Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.