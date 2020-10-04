BRIEFS: PHCC honored as place to work

Needham will supervise multiple clinical departments and serve as one of five members of the hospital’s senior leadership team.

Needham also was CNO at Sutter Davis Hospital in California. She earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from UNC-Wilmington and is enrolled in a doctoral nursing program at Maryville University that she is scheduled to complete in 2022.

Veterans nominations sought

Nominations are being accepted for the Martinsville-Henry County “Outstanding Military Veteran” award for 2020, which goes to a person judged to represent best what service to the country and our community means.

The award was created in 2009 by the Henry County Board of Supervisors at the suggestion of member Debra Buchanan. With the support of the Martinsville City Council, the award was expanded in 2013 to allow nominations of veterans from both the city and the county.

The winner will be announced at the Veterans Day Service scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the HJDB Event Center.