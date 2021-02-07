BRIEFS: PHCC sets virtual graduation; HCPS principal moving; Hooker names CEO;

Patrick Henry Community College has scheduled its second virtual graduation ceremony: 10 a.m. on May 15 via the college’s Facebook Live feed.
Because of continuing restrictions based on COVID-19 cases, officials felt that they could not accommodate a gathering that was within attendance limits and allowed for social distancing. This plan mimics what PHCC did last spring.
“This group of graduates may be our most resilient graduating class yet – sticking with their studies through one of the most unprecedented years we have ever experienced. Truly, these students have earned the right to be honored and recognized,” PHCC President Angeline Godwin said in a release announcing the plan. “While we are saddened that we cannot be in-person for this event, we are looking forward to celebrating all the accomplishments of our 2021 grads.”
Each student will be introduced via the feed an their names, degrees, credentials and awards announced.
Scott changing schools
Renee Scott, principal at Rich Acres Elementary, will move into that same role at Meadow View Elementary School for the 2021-2022 school year, Henry County Public Schools announced. She replaces Judy Edmonds is moving to Bassett High School to lead the Teachers for Tomorrow program.
“While I am grateful to have been able to serve the students, staff and families of Rich Acres Elementary School for the last six years, I am honored and excited to join the Meadow View Elementary community in the fall,” Scott said in the release announcing her appointment. “I look forward to working with the talented staff to cultivate relationships, facilitate engaging and rigorous learning opportunities, and provide each child with a nurturing, high quality educational experience.”
The appointment was approved by the school board after reconvening from closed session on Thursday.
Hoff named CEO of Hooker
Jeremy Hoff has become the fourth chief executive officer of Hooker Furnishings in the company’s 97-year history, replacing Paul B. Toms Jr. who retired Feb. 1 after 20 years as CEO. Toms took over from Clyde Hooker Jr. in 2000, the company said in a release.
Hoff, 47, will join the board of directors, and Toms, 66, will remain the board’s chair in what was termed a non-executive capacity.
HFC is one of the top five furniture resources in North America with 12 divisions operating distribution centers, upholstery manufacturing plants and multiple office locations in Virginia, North Carolina, California and Vietnam.
“The history and heritage of Hooker Furnishings was formed through the leadership of Clyde Hooker, Clyde Hooker Jr. and Paul Toms. Each one of these leaders built upon the success of their predecessor. My commitment is to do the same,” Hoff said in the release.
Clinic adds veterinarians
It's taking three veterinarians to replace the one and only Dr. Lock Boyce, but Boyce-Holland Veterinary Services now is able to offer full services weekdays.
Dr. Anne K.G. Bazilwich of Blacksburg has joined the staff that includes Dr. Karen Thomason and Dr. Laura Coyle. The practice is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with no appointment necessary. The clinic still is temporarily closed on weekends, but aims eventually to be open on Saturdays and Sundays.
Proprietor Lock Boyce died on Aug. 10 at the age of 68. It remains managed by Chad Hudson, who has worked there for more than 20 years, and is now owned by Boyce's son Cody Stevens.
PCPS alters schedule
Patrick County Public Schools announced a couple of schedule changes. Feb. 18, previously scheduled as a teacher workday, will be used a makeup day. To allow for a vaccine clinic for employees on Feb. 22, students in the "B" group of the hybrid schedule will attend school on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25. The virtual school day for that week will be Feb. 26.
PCPS directs questions to a child’s school.
Bassett is fair sponsor
Bassett Furniture has signed to be the stage sponsor at the Henry County Fair, which will feature live entertainment on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights of the fair, scheduled for Sept. 22-25 at the Martinsville Speedway. The musical acts have not been announced.
“The music acts will be one of the highlights of the fair, and their [Bassett’s] sponsorship helps to bring these acts to the fair,” Roger Adams director of Parks and Recreation for Henry County and also the director of the Henry County Fair, said in a release.
The fair will lead into the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race at Martinsville Speedway on Sept. 25. For more information about sponsorships call 276-634-4640.