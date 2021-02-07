BRIEFS: PHCC sets virtual graduation; HCPS principal moving; Hooker names CEO;

Patrick Henry Community College has scheduled its second virtual graduation ceremony: 10 a.m. on May 15 via the college’s Facebook Live feed.

Because of continuing restrictions based on COVID-19 cases, officials felt that they could not accommodate a gathering that was within attendance limits and allowed for social distancing. This plan mimics what PHCC did last spring.

“This group of graduates may be our most resilient graduating class yet – sticking with their studies through one of the most unprecedented years we have ever experienced. Truly, these students have earned the right to be honored and recognized,” PHCC President Angeline Godwin said in a release announcing the plan. “While we are saddened that we cannot be in-person for this event, we are looking forward to celebrating all the accomplishments of our 2021 grads.”

Each student will be introduced via the feed an their names, degrees, credentials and awards announced.

Scott changing schools

Renee Scott, principal at Rich Acres Elementary, will move into that same role at Meadow View Elementary School for the 2021-2022 school year, Henry County Public Schools announced. She replaces Judy Edmonds is moving to Bassett High School to lead the Teachers for Tomorrow program.