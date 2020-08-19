BRIEFS: Podcast to update MCPS' COVID-19 response; reservoir access limited

Martinsville City Public Schools Director of Instructional Technology Steve Tatum will speak about the district's response to COVID-19 in a podcast presented today through The Institute for Teaching and Learning.
Tatum will be joined by EducationSuperHighway Senior District Consultant Evan Shea, the district said in a release, that will consist of a 20-to-30-minute conversation about the importance of collecting home connectivity data and how to do it. The podcast will be posted on the I4TL website.
MCPS worked with EducationSuperHighway during the summer to prepare for the academic year, reaching out to families via phone calls about their home internet connectivity and devices. This data was used to assist MCPS’ decisions about how to provide equity for all students, the release said.
The I4TL Center for Research and Innovation is a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating change across K-12 learning communities. EducationSuperHighway was founded in 2012 with the mission of upgrading the Internet access in every public-school classroom in America and is funded by national philanthropic organizations including the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Salesforce Foundation. Its mission is supported by governors of all 50 states.
Reservoir access limited
Because of construction work underway at the Beaver Creek Reservoir, the city of Martinsville has restricted public access until late spring 2021.
The reservoir will be closed Monday through Thursday, Director of Water Resources Mike Kahle announced Tuesday in a release.
There will be regular hours and usage on Friday through Sunday, except for the area adjacent to the dam, intake structure and spillway. This area will be roped off and marked.
Construction is expected to continue for 9-10 months.
