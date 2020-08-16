BRIEFS: Public hearing set on U.S. 220 Connector; Talley named

Public hearing set on U.S. 220 Connector
The Virginia Department of Transportation has set a public hearing for Sept. 1 to receive input on the latest plans for the Southern Connector Study Route 220 Draft Environmental Impact Statement, a new route for U.S. 220 from the North Carolina border to a point north of its current intersection with U.S. 58.
The hearing, which had been scheduled for March 26 and canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be from 3 to 7 p.m. at Jack Dalton Park, which is at 130 Jack Dalton Road in Collinsville.
VDOT said because of the pandemic that no more than 50 people at a time would be permitted inside the meeting venue. Face coverings are encouraged, and attendees should observe the social distancing guides in place at the venue.
You can find the latest information about the draft study and facts about the hearing at www.virginiadot.org/martinsvilleconnector.
The study that will be reviewed analyzes the environmental impact of the route, which was adopted earlier this year and approved by the Henry County Board of Supervisors after adjustments were made.
Written comments and questions can be submitted at the public hearing or by Sept. 11 through the website, via email to Martinsville220@VDOT.Virginia.gov, by texting ROUTE220 to 77948 to receive a link to the comment form, and by mail to Angel Aymond, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 1401 East Broad Street, Richmond, 23219.
Oral comments and study-related questions requiring a response may be submitted by calling 276-821-8425. Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this hearing may contact VDOT Salem District Civil Rights at 540-387-5552 or TTY/TDD 711.
Talley named
to posts
Martinsville City Public Schools Superintendent Zebedee Talley Jr. has been named secretary-treasurer of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents, which represents 135 school districts, and he will serve as vice-chair of Region 06 of VASS.
Talley, who joined the Martinsville City Public Schools in 1978 and has spent his entire career with the district, has a bachelor’s degree in history and social science from Elon University and earned a Master of Education in educational leadership from Radford University in 1994 and a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Virginia Tech in 2009.
He has been a teacher, coach, vice principal and principal at various MCPS schools.
He also has been the pastor of United Holiness Worship Center Church in Pelham, N.C., for the past 36 years. He is married to Patricia, and they have three children, Zeb III, Chris and Ashley, and nine grandchildren.
Road projects
The bridge over the Smith River on Field Avenue will be closed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday for inspection. There will be detours and directional signs in place to reroute traffic.
Additional road projects:
- Valley Drive in Henry County is closed to through traffic between Via Court and Pruitt Drive to accommodate the replacement of a pipe. A detour and
- directional signs will be in place. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be re-opened by Aug. 21.
- Spot paving is underway at various locations on Route 57. Flagging operations will be in place. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
- HCPSA will be installing new water line and service along Dale Avenue that can require periodic road closures. Detours will be in place during daytime hours only. The work is expected to be completed in early September.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
- Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to unload equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- Pleasant Valley Drive in Patrick County has reopened to traffic, but drivers should be cautious of rough roads until the asphalt is replaced. This is between Pole Bridge Road and Egg Farm Road, where a pipe was replaced.
- Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.