Scholarships

The Charity League of Martinsville and Henry County has awarded 16 scholarships to high school graduates and college students for the 2022-23 academic school year totaling $1,000 each.

Students awarded scholarships were chosen by the Charity League scholarship committee one basis of college plans, financial need, grade point average, community involvement and service and recommendations from high school or college counselors.

Charity League scholarship recipients are: Gabriella Wall, Skyler Robertson, Ian Betton, Nathan Hopkins, Brittanie Hairston, Evan Parnell, Zy'Adria Martin, James Farris, Anaya Brown, Emily Bray, Alexis Garten, Elyssa Kancherla, Eyad Mohamed, Claudia Phillips, Dua Umar and Cierra Hagwood.

Blood drive

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society has sponsored a “Be Part of History” Blood Drive in celebration of Men’s Health Month.

The blood drive, held by the American Red Cross, will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday at the Historic Henry Courthouse, 1 E. Main St.

Every day, blood donors help patients of all ages: Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U. S. needs blood. Each year 4.5 million lives are saved by blood transfusions, a release states.

First-time donors, Power Red donors, and those reaching milestones are especially welcome. Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of your choice and be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package.

Appointments can be made at redcrossblood.org and for help scheduling call or text 276-806-5022.

“Throughout June, Men’s Health Month aims to encourage boys and men to take charge of their overall health by implementing healthy living decisions," Historical Society President and Ferrum College Nursing Professor John Phillips said. "In addition to regular checkups and awareness of the risks for their age, ethnicity, and lifestyle, it is crucial that men lead by example in donating blood.”