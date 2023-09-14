Martinsville CNO role expandedLindsay Crumpton has been named the new market chief nursing officer for the Martinsville and Danville campuses of Sovah Health.

Crumpton takes on the role at both hospitals from her previous position as CNO at Sovah Health in Martinsville. Previously, she served as CNO at Person Memorial Hospital in Roxboro, North Carolina, and since 2007 has progressed through nursing leadership with various hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina, overseeing numerous clinical departments including nursing, pharmacy, and radiology, a release stated.

“Linday’s proven track record in building culture, improving patient experience, and process improvement makes her the ideal candidate for this important leadership role,” said Steve Heatherly, market president of Sovah Health in the release. “In addition, her passion for growth and supporting the development of nurses are critical attributes to support the success of Sovah Health.”

Crumpton received her Master of Business Administration from Liberty University, her Bachelor of Nursing from Virginia Commonwealth University, and her Bachelor of Science in Sports Medicine from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

United Way

need volunteersThe United Way of Henry County & Martinsville is looking for volunteers for the upcoming 2023 Day of Action.

The Day of Action is the local United Way’s Signature Event where they call to action members of the community and work together as a team to complete various projects over the course of a single day.

This year there are 14 projects and three drives that require volunteers. Volunteers who register by 5 pm on Friday, will be invited to the annual Volunteer Breakfast the morning of the event. Volunteers who register by September 20th will also receive a free Live United T-shirt, as long as supplies last. Volunteer will be assigned to projects on a first-come first-serve basis.