BRIEFS: Sovah Health hires nephrology expert; text to find summer meals; road closures

Sovah Health hires nephrology expert
Josh Tucker will bring expertise in nephrology to his new role with Sovah Health in Martinsville.
Tucker, who has a doctorate in nursing, specializes in acute and chronic kidney disease, diabetes and hypertension, patients on dialysis, anemia, electrolyte imbalances and bone mineral disorders, a release from Sovah stated.
“He will be instrumental in helping us provide high quality care to our patients with kidney disease,” Sovah-Martinsville CEO Dale Alward said in a release announcing the hiring.
Tucker received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Liberty University and his Doctor of Nursing Practice, Family Nurse Practitioner from Radford University. He is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.
He is working at Southside Urology & Nephrology at 429 E. Commonwealth Blvd.
Need a meal
this summer?
Free meal programs for children will continue to be available across Virginia during the summer and can be found through a program called No Kid Hungry Virginia, which is funded by the USDA.
Families should text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 877-877 to find free summer food sites organized by school districts and community organizations. Provide a zip code to find nearby options.
Meal sites are offering a variety of distribution models to help safely connect students with meals and promote social distancing, including “Grab and Go” service and food delivery along bus routes while passing out multiple days’ worth of meals at one-time. Some estimates show that as many as 1 in 4 children could experience food insecurity in the aftermath of this crisis.
No application or registration is required at sites.
WiFi hotspots
coming to Patrick
Patrick County is on the list to get free WiFi hotspots based on a contribution by the AEP Foundation. Three already have been installed in Franklin County.
AEP Foundation contributed $30,000 to create free, public WiFi hotspots at multiple locations across Appalachian Power’s Virginia service area so that students can easily access education materials and classroom assignments from their laptops, iPads or phones if they don’t have internet access at home.
In Franklin County there are hotspots at Henry, Calloway and Snow Creek Elementary schools. Users will be able to stay in their vehicles and access the internet, which will allow them to follow social distancing guidelines.
Road projects
- Barrows Mill Road in Henry County will be closed to through traffic between Teakwood Lane and Winter Hawk Road to allow for two pipe replacements. Detours and signs will be in place. Weather permitting the project should be completed by Friday.
- HCPSA will be installing new water line and service along Dale Avenue that can require periodic road closures. Detours will be in place during daytime hours only. The work is expected to be completed in early September.
- Parts of U.S. 220 Business in Martinsville, at its intersection with Church Street, will be closed starting this week to allow for construction of traffic islands that prevent left turns and to add a U-turn lane south of the intersection. The crossover and median on U.S. 220 at this intersection will be closed during daytime hours. There will be no left turns out of Church Street onto U.S. 220 and no left turns towards southbound U.S 220. The completion date is June.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and
- on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for August.
- Work continues in the turn lane for U.S. 220 South/U.S. 58 East Bypass began work, and drivers may experience brief periods of flagging on Route 877 to unload equipment and materials. A temporary right lane will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Estimated completion is August.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- Lee Elgin Road and Belchers Mount Road in Patrick County are closed until further notice because of a slide from the recent rainfall and flooding. VDOT is currently assessing for repairs and more information will be forthcoming. A date to reopen the road is not yet available. Drivers will need to seek alternate routes. Do NOT go around barricades.
- Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
Staff report