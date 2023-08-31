Startup MHC

The Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth launched its applications for Startup Martinsville-Henry County for the fall 2023 session.

Startup MHC is an entrepreneurial mentoring program with an eight-week entrepreneurial boot-camp for startup businesses and a four-week boot-camp for growing companies. The competitive application process requires that applicants agree to the program guidelines and complete the application by Sept. 8.

The program began in 2015 with support from a community business launch grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development as Startup Martinsville, which only covered the Martinsville area.

It has now grown to include all of Martinsville and Henry County because of additional support from both locales and private sector funding.

C-PEG received additional grant funding from the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, which awards a dollar-for-dollar match to businesses from the targeted sectors including agribusiness, technology, small-scale production, manufacturing and health care businesses.

The initiative has successfully graduated 314 people from its training programs and awarded 74 businesses with more than $571,724 in cash and in-kind funding.

Those businesses have created more than $5 million in new capital investment and 270-plus new jobs.

C-PEG partners with Patrick & Henry Community College, Longwood’s Small Business Development Center, the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation, local entrepreneurs, business experts and staff from the city and county to deliver the entrepreneurial boot camp sessions.

Additional partners include: Campbell Family Group, the George W. Lester II fund through the Martinsville Area Community Foundation, Appalachian Power Co. and American National Bank.

“I’m excited by the response we have received from the community since our spring awards presentations. We have collected contact information from nearly 60 interested business owners from various industry sectors. The competition for the next class should be interesting,” C-PEG Executive Director Brenell Thomas said.

The application packet is available at martinsville.com/startup. For more information call 276-632-6401 or email mhccoc@chamber.com

Growth + Restoration campaign

Piedmont Arts held a celebration reception for campaign donors after the Growth + Restoration campaign reached its $1 million goal. The Growth + Restoration Campaign was started in 2020 by the late Barry Dorsey, then a member of the Piedmont Arts Board, to raise funds to secure the museum’s future as an arts and cultural leader in the region.

The museum was also in desperate need of funds to address many structural challenges, including a leaky roof, peeling paint and an outdated HVAC system.

With Dorsey’s guidance Pinkston formed a committee to oversee the campaign, appointing Dorsey co-chair along with Smith Chaney, Marty Gardner and Guy Stanley. Other committee members include Manly Boyd, Jill Dickens, Cindy Edgerton, Olivia Garrett, Natalie Hodge, Caleb Moore and Jennifer Reis; and staff members Pam Allen and Bernadette Moore.

Since the campaign was initiated, Piedmont Arts has completed many projects using campaign funds.

Outside the museum: the leaky roof was replaced, the parking lot was resurfaced, the building was painted, new LED safety lights were installed around the exterior and ground was broken on a new pavilion in early August.

Inside the museum: damaged floors were replaced, new appliances were purchased for the catering kitchen, all lights—including specialty lighting in the galleries—were replaced with LEDs, and new first-aid equipment was purchased to help keep visitors safe. In the next phase of the campaign, the museum plans to install solar panels to reduce energy costs and its carbon footprint.

Pinkston said she and her staff were also able to retire the museum’s long-term debt through careful management and stewardship, without using any campaign or endowment funds, making campaign contributions even more impactful.

“It is [community] support that fuels the growth of Piedmont Arts and ensures its relevance for tomorrow’s artists, youth, and art enthusiasts,” Pinkston said. “We are not merely securing the future, we are safeguarding a vibrant artistic legacy that will enrich lives and elevate our community for years to come.”

“They are measured in lives touched, expanded horizons, and kindled dreams. [Piedmont Arts’] success is a testimony to the unbeatable spirit of a community united by a shared belief in the power of art to shape our world,” Pinkston said at the reception.

Dance Espanol

On Aug. 25, two area elementary schools performed dance pieces choreographed by Southwest Virginia Ballet artistic director Pedro Szalay.

In a long-standing program organized by Piedmont Arts, students from Campbell Court Elementary School and Meadowview Elementary School performed for audiences made up of their classmates, teachers and families. Fourth graders from the elementary schools spent a week working with Szalay on physical movement and spatial awareness; building healthy relationships with their bodies and minds; learning to respect themselves and others; and Spanish vocabulary.

Szalay has been bringing this workshop to Martinsville and Henry County schools for more than 17 years. This year 144 students participated from both schools collectively. Excitement and pride were high as the students, led by Szalay and accompanied by Ashley Cundiff on piano, sang songs in Spanish and ran through the dance they spent all week learning, a press release said.