BRIEFS: Streets closed in Martinsville; solar project gets review

Martinsville City Public Works will be closing two streets in Uptown Martinsville on Wednesday morning for repairs.

Church Street will be closed between 7 a.m. and noon between Bridge Street and Ellsworth and at the intersection of Broad Street and Chestnut Street. Walnut Street will also be closed from Main to Church.

There will be a crane in the road in front of the Chief Tassel Building.

If you have questions regarding this project, call 276-403-5154.

Solar project on agenda

The large solar project near Axton takes up two approval slots at a scheduled public hearing this week of the Henry County Board of Zoning and Appeals.

The public hearings on the zoning requests are at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Summerlin Room at the Henry County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville. That follows a board meeting at noon in Conference Room 205.

This proposed solar farm is at the eastern end of Henry County that spills over into Pittsylvania County. Owned by Vesper Energy, The Axton Solar Project involves 1,237 privately owned acres in Henry County, 1,423 acres in western Pittsylvania County and is rated as a 200-megawatt facility with an expected 35-year lifespan.