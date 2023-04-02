TheatreWorks cast

The cast of “The Play That Goes Wrong” by TheatreWorks Community Players is:

Cory Thompson as Chris

Louis Norton as Jonathan

Zach McPeak as Robert

Zoe Kirk as Dennis

Briana Tatum as Sandra

Robbie Hendrix-Wirt as Max

Emma Hutchins as Annie

Sarah Foley as Trevor

The play will be presented April 28-30 and May 5-7 in the Black Box Theatre.

Pick Up Patrick

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Patrick County Greenteam, Patrick County Tourism and EMI Security, is bringing back Pick Up Patrick. This countywide initiative is to encourage individuals, schools, clubs and organizations to clean up the roadsides and waterways.

Due to a donation by EMI Security, the Chamber will be able to encourage participation through monetary awards. A poster contest is being held; the deadline was Friday.

All clubs, teams, and organizations that register on the Chamber’s website to clean up an area will be entered into a contest to win $500. One award will be offered per group, with a total of 12 awards to be offered. All people who register on the Chamber’s website to clean up in their area will be entered into a random drawing to win $500 with Stuart Rotary matching their winnings as a donation to a local charity of the winner’s choice.

New this year is the Tire Take Back Event. This event is in partnership with the Patrick County Transfer Station and will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Patrick County Transfer Station. Disposal fees for tires will be waived for Patrick County residents disposing of up to 12 tires per vehicle. Restrictions for this event are limited to 12 tires per residential vehicle. No businesses and no trash disposal will be available at that time.