BRIEFS: Thousands still without power; burn ban begins

The ice has melted away and much warmer temperatures are arriving in the area this week, but the effects of the weekend ice storm linger – perhaps for two more days.

Appalachian Power reported late Monday that some 1,807 customers in Henry County remain without power. There are 830 in Patrick County and 671 in Pittsylvania County.

The power company said that at the peak of the outage some 42,000 customers were affected. There are significant outage impacts with other companies across Virginia, too.

Appalachian Power said it has used 1,100 workers to restore power to the roughly 10,800 that remain, about a third of them in Franklin County.

Customers in Patrick County are expected to be fully restored by 5 p.m. Tuesday, and Henry County would be by 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Some forecasts have temperatures by then reaching into the 60s.

Burn ban begins

Coincidentally the statewide burn ban went into effect Monday, which means no open-air burning before 4 p.m. in any area within 300 feet of woodland.

Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson put out an alert to highlight the ban, which extends to April 30.