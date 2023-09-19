Martinsville man becomes state trooper

A Martinsville resident was among 31 new state troopers presented with their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County on Friday.

Junior Miguel Flores Castaneda of Martinsville has been assigned to Henry County after receiving more than 1,300 hours of classroom and field instructions in more than 100 different subjects, including de-escalation techniques, strategies to assist people in mental health crisis, ethics and leadership, fair and impartial policing, constitutional law, emergency medical trauma care, and public and community relations.

Castaneda will report for duty this week and will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his new patrol area.

— Bill Wyatt