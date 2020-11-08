BRIEFS: Veterans Day awards event rescheduled; Patrick County surveying parents

Awards event rescheduled

The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of the annual Veterans Day celebration.

That event had been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Bassett and would’ve included the announcement of the Martinsville/Henry County Veteran of the Year.

Those awards now will be presented at the meeting of the Henry County Supervisors on Nov. 24.

Patrick County surveys parents

Patrick County Public Schools announced this week in an email from Superintendent Dean Gilbert that it would be surveying parents about its response to the coronavirus pandemic with an eye on expanding its service to students.

Patrick County has been having in-classroom schedules on an AABB hybrid schedule since mid-September. The survey is posted on the school division’s website under “Parent Survey for School Operations.”

Gilbert said PCPS is continuing to monitor guidance from Virginia Department of Education, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent and the Virginia Department of Health about the best ways to conduct learning safely.