BRIEFS: Veterans Day awards event rescheduled; Patrick County surveying parents

Awards event rescheduled
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of the annual Veterans Day celebration.
That event had been scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Bassett and would’ve included the announcement of the Martinsville/Henry County Veteran of the Year.
Those awards now will be presented at the meeting of the Henry County Supervisors on Nov. 24.
Patrick County surveys parents
Patrick County Public Schools announced this week in an email from Superintendent Dean Gilbert that it would be surveying parents about its response to the coronavirus pandemic with an eye on expanding its service to students.
Patrick County has been having in-classroom schedules on an AABB hybrid schedule since mid-September. The survey is posted on the school division’s website under “Parent Survey for School Operations.”
Gilbert said PCPS is continuing to monitor guidance from Virginia Department of Education, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent and the Virginia Department of Health about the best ways to conduct learning safely.
“As conditions improve and guidance allows, we hope we will be able to offer more in-person options for our students,” Gilbert said in the email. “To help us plan for future school schedules, we are asking parents to complete … one survey for each of your school-aged children.
“Please note, this survey is for planning purposes only. No decisions regarding the change of current schedules have been made.”
NCI hosting workshop
New College Institute on Monday will host a workshop with the Utilities Technology Council (UTC) to explore ways to meet the community’s needs for 5G and broadband networks. Industry leaders and policymakers will gather to talk about how to serve rural and other underserved areas, NCI said in a release.
Representatives of American Electric Power, Dominion Energy and Southern California Edison, Oncor and Southern Company are expected to participate in panel discussions. Karen Jackson, NCI’s interim director, will moderate a panel of public and private representatives broadband providers, Gov. Ralph Northam’s office and West Virginia’s Broadband Office.
“Today’s reality invites and, dare I say, demands that we rethink economic development strategies and concentrate efforts to bring economic revitalization for residents in communities of all sizes and locations,” Jackson said in the release. “I jumped at the chance to be part of conversation to explore new collaborations and partnerships, and a willingness to look beyond traditional incentives.”
COVID response honored
Eastman, which has a significant manufacturing footprint in Henry County, recently was named as the Tennessee Tri-Star Champion for its COVID-19 response during the past several months. The award, presented by the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce, recognized businesses that demonstrated innovation, resilience and community stewardship in response to the many challenges presented by the pandemic.
Eastman was recognized in all three categories, a release from the company said.
“I’m incredibly proud that Eastman was presented with this award for our commitment to doing all we can to keep our team members and communities safe and to supplying our customers with the critical materials they count on now more than ever during this challenging time,” Mark Costa, board chair and chief executive officer, said in the release.
Road projects
Spot paving is underway at various locations on Route 57 in Henry County. Flagging operations will be in place. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for the end of 2020.
Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
STAFF REPORTS
