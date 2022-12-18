 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Briefs: Victim-Witness Director Robin Byrd retires; Mobile Marketplace open Monday; Coat drive

Byrd retires

The Henry County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution at its regular meeting on Tuesday honoring Robin Byrd of the Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Byrd will retire on Dec. 31 as the Victim/Witness Program Director with over 47 years of service.

Mobile Marketplace

On Monday, Feeding Southwest Virginia’s Mobile Marketplace will be set up at the Martinsville-Henry County YMCA from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mobile Marketplace sells a variety of food staples. Payment can be made by debit, credit and SNAP/EBT.

Because of statistics that 18.4% of people being food insecure and out of children younger 18 years of age and younger in Martinsville 34.4% are food insecure, Feeding Southwest Virginia is “in the area to help neighbors stretch their dollars a little further,” a release states.

An example of what some of their offerings have been in the past include: 32-ounce almond milk for $1.80, 20 ounces apple pie filling for $1.91, 15 ounces beef ravioli for $3.32, 40-ounce Bisquick pancake and baking mix for $1.16, 15.8-ounce Campbell’s SpaghettiOs for $1.21, 32 ounces chicken broth for $0.99, 10.5 ounce chicken noodle soup for $0.95, 12.5-ounce chunk chicken for $2.77, 15.5-ounce dark red kidney beans for $0.78 and other items such as spices, fruits and vegetables. All items are subject to change.

For more information, visit the Feeding SWVA Mobile Marketplace—Martinsville Facebook page.

