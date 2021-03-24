BRIEFS: Virginia Museum of Natural History up for major award; boys & girls club selling race tickets

The Virginia Museum of Natural History is among 30 finalists for The Institute of Museum and Library Services 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities, a press release states. The VMNH was nominated by Sen. Mark Warner.

“It's an exceptional honor for the Virginia Museum of Natural History to be recognized as a finalist for the prestigious 2021 IMLS National Medal for Museum and Library Service,” Thomas Benzing, chair of the VMNH Board of Trustees, stated in the release.

Established in 1984, the Virginia Museum of Natural History is the only collections-based science institution for Virginia. It has millions of specimens and artifacts representing Virginia's natural and cultural heritage.

During the pandemic, staff developed new programming, such as the original social media series “Tales of Ancient Life,” “#BenInNature” and “Museum Minute,” while adapting traditional museum programs to virtual. It also held several drive-thru science events in place of festivals.