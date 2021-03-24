BRIEFS: Virginia Museum of Natural History up for major award; boys & girls club selling race tickets

The Virginia Museum of Natural History is among 30 finalists for The Institute of Museum and Library Services 2021 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.
The National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries that demonstrate significant impact in their communities, a press release states. The VMNH was nominated by Sen. Mark Warner.
“It's an exceptional honor for the Virginia Museum of Natural History to be recognized as a finalist for the prestigious 2021 IMLS National Medal for Museum and Library Service,” Thomas Benzing, chair of the VMNH Board of Trustees, stated in the release.
Established in 1984, the Virginia Museum of Natural History is the only collections-based science institution for Virginia. It has millions of specimens and artifacts representing Virginia's natural and cultural heritage.
During the pandemic, staff developed new programming, such as the original social media series “Tales of Ancient Life,” “#BenInNature” and “Museum Minute,” while adapting traditional museum programs to virtual. It also held several drive-thru science events in place of festivals.
IMLS is encouraging the VMNH’s community members to share stories, memories, pictures and videos on social media using the #ShareYourStory and #IMLSmedals hashtags, and engage with IMLS on Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit the IMLS website.
Winners will be announced in late spring.
BGCBR sells race tickets
The Martinsville Speedway's pace car recently visited the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge Teen Center to promote a ticket-sales fundraiser in which BGCBR has a limited number of tickets for sale for the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, the NASCAR Cup Series race on April 10.
Seats are located in the Richard Petty Tower and normally retail for $80 per ticket, but tickets purchased through the clubs are $60 each. A portion of each ticket goes to help support BGCBR’s programs for school-aged youth.
“We are incredibly thankful for Martinsville Speedway to involve us with this program,” said Adam Pace, the nonprofit’s director of organizational development. “We know capacity is limited for the race, so to be able to help fans attend while also supporting our club, we were happy to participate.”
To purchase any of the remaining BGCBR tickets, please contact Pace at 276-656-1171.
Staff reports