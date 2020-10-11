BRIEFS: Virtual students get expanded meals benefits; VDOT, VDOE seek input on surveys

Virtual students get expanded meals benefits
Students learning virtually in Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick County are eligible for additional Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Eligible households include students who are learning virtually for at least five consecutive days and qualify for free or reduced-price meals at school or are enrolled in schools that provide free meals through the Community Eligibility Provision. Families are not required to be current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants or complete an application to qualify.
That affects all students in Martinsville and those who elect to remain learning virtually under hybrid attendance models in Henry and Patrick counties.
These benefit amounts will vary and are calculated at the rate of $5.86 per day, per child for each day the school operated under a 100% virtual model from the start of the 2020-21 school year to today. Households that previously received P-EBT benefits will have the new benefit automatically added to their cards. Anyone with questions should visit www.PEBTva.com or www.dss.virginia.gov/benefit
VDOT wants
commuters’ input
The Virginia Department of Transportation has launched the second phase of the Virginia Commuter Survey, a statewide effort to gauge COVID-19 impacts to commuting around Virginia. All who work or live in Virginia are invited to provide feedback.
The survey can be accessed at https://VAFallCommuterSurvey.metroquest.com.
Phase 2 of the survey will be fielded for approximately three weeks. The data will then be collected and analyzed by state agencies to assess and determine modifications to transit needs and infrastructure.
Survey results will help the state better understand how commuting practices have changed and support ways to identify short- and long-term opportunities and improvements during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second in a series of planned surveys. The first ran from late June to mid-July, and results from that phase can be viewed here.
VDOE reviewing
African-American
curriculum
The state Board of Education is seeking public comment on a series of edits to the commonwealth’s history standards recommended by the Commission on African American History Education. The edits, which will be considered by the board on Thursday, would revise current history curriculum and would be followed by yearlong review of the 2015 History and Social Science Standards of Learning that will culminate with the adoption of new history standards in 2022.
The proposed edits are available on the VDOE website (Item H and attachments A-E). Comments may be submitted at BOE@doe.virginia.gov by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Thursday’s meeting, at 10 a.m., will be live-streamed on the VDOE YouTube Channel.
Veterans nominations sought
Nominations are being accepted for the Martinsville-Henry County “Outstanding Military Veteran” award for 2020, which goes to a person judged to represent best what service to the country and our community means.
The award was created in 2009 by the Henry County Board of Supervisors and expanded in 2013 to allow nominations of veterans from both Martinsville and the county. The winner will be announced at the Veterans Day Service scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at the HJDB Event Center.
Nomination forms are available at www.martinsville-va.gov and www.henrycountyva.gov and at the Martinsville Municipal Building and the Henry County Administrator’s office. All nominations must be received by the city manager’s or county administrator’s office by 5 p.m. Oct. 22.
Road projects
- Spot paving is underway at various locations on Route 57. Flagging operations will be in place. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.
- Installation continues for two emergency pipe replacements on U.S. 220 Business, at three hundredths of a mile north Speedway Road and on U.S. 58/220 at Greensboro Road and William F. Stone Highway. Drivers can expect lane closures at both locations. The completion date is scheduled for the end of 2020.
- Work is underway on U.S. 220 East to include trench widening and the addition of rumble strips and guardrails from Dyer Street to the Franklin County Line. Work is scheduled to be completed by Oct. 23.
- Paving is underway on both lanes of Route 661 between mile markers 5 and 10 in Patrick County. There will be lanes closed and flag operations in the work zone. The expected completion is Nov. 20.
