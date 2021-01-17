BRIEFS: VisitMartinsville to sponsor fair; Virginia Funders names Moore; Chacha starts web group

Visit Martinsville to sponsor fair
VisitMartinsville will to be the presenting sponsor at the Henry County Fair.
That means that all mentions about the fair in promotional pieces will be referred to as, “The Henry County Fair, presented by VisitMartinsville,” Henry County officials said in an announcement.
VisitMartinsville is the marketing organization that represents Martinsville and Henry County and is a division of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corporation.
“Their mission to promote our community is a perfect fit for the fair as we seek bring in visitors to the fair as well as provide a quality event for our residents,” Roger Adams director of Parks and Recreation for Henry County and also the director of the Henry County Fair, said in the release.
The fair, the first in the county in decades, will be Sept. 22-25 at Martinsville Speedway and will lead into the ValleyStar Credit Union 300, which will be Sept. 25.
For questions about sponsorships and other elements about the fair call 276-634-4640.
Virginia Funders names Moore
Katy Moore has been named the inaugural CEO of the Virginia Funders Network and will assume the position on Feb. 1.
Moore, who has 20 years of work in philanthropy, will lead nearly 100 members of the organization designed to expand community giving programs, a release from The Harvest Foundation said.
“I’m thrilled that the Virginia Funders Network has become a reality, and I’m honored and excited to be chosen to lead and grow this new organization into a powerful force for good for our state,” Moore said in the release announcing her appointment.
VFN is the first of its kind in Virginia, the release said, and is modeled after giving networks in North Carolina, Washington D.C., Maryland and other states. Its goal is to help funders leverage their grants with money from other sources.
The Harvest Foundation has pledged a 3-year commitment to the effort. The United Way of Henry County & Martinsville is one of the organization’s first members.
“We are excited by the hiring of Katy Moore as its first CEO, and we look forward to working with Katy to advance of the goals of Virginia philanthropy,” Harvest Foundation President Kate Keller said in the release.
Chacha starts web group
Mwita Chacha, a 2008 graduate of Martinsville High School and son of Regina and the late John Chacha, and business partner Justin Rossbacher of Roanoke have created a subscription-based website group called Motivated Mornings.
“Essentially it’s about a community of people who banded together to stay accountable and start each day following their passions and working on what’s important to them. Entrepreneurs, creatives, writers, educators that are physically disconnected from their typical work and personal communities but decided they couldn’t wait for the economy or COVID to turn around to make a difference,” an announcement states.
It offers two subscription plans: “MoMo,” at $49/month, which includes morning kick-off calls, virtual coworking and a private Slack group, and “MoMo Pro, at $399 a month, which includes those features plus productivity coaching sessions and tailored action plans.
The morning calls are group video chats offered weekdays between 5 and 9 a.m. Virtual coworking is “a 2-hour silent group coworking sesh” to help “focus om the long term important work,” according to the website, and the Slack group is “a space for relationship building, inspiration, feedback, and celebrating momentum.”
Meal pickup for Patrick
Patrick County Schools, which are on virtual learning through at least the middle of next week because of COVID-19 issues, alerted families that This is a reminder that school meals are available for pickup on Tuesday and Thursday at each school. If students wish to be added to the meal pick up list, please contact your child’s school.
Patrick County Schools has posted current coronavirus information to a newly created dashboard. This information can be found on the division website within the Families Tab under COVID-19 Dashboard.
Henry County tests fire hydrants
The Henry County Public Service Authority will be conducting fire hydrant flow testing beginning Wednesday in Axton, Collinsville, and Ridgeway areas. Customers in these communities may experience a temporary disturbance in their water quality with some minor discoloration. This water will still be safe, and the discoloration can be resolved by running your water for a few minutes until it clears up. If you have any questions, call 276-634-2500.
