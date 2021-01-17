BRIEFS: VisitMartinsville to sponsor fair; Virginia Funders names Moore; Chacha starts web group

Moore, who has 20 years of work in philanthropy, will lead nearly 100 members of the organization designed to expand community giving programs, a release from The Harvest Foundation said.

“I’m thrilled that the Virginia Funders Network has become a reality, and I’m honored and excited to be chosen to lead and grow this new organization into a powerful force for good for our state,” Moore said in the release announcing her appointment.

VFN is the first of its kind in Virginia, the release said, and is modeled after giving networks in North Carolina, Washington D.C., Maryland and other states. Its goal is to help funders leverage their grants with money from other sources.

The Harvest Foundation has pledged a 3-year commitment to the effort. The United Way of Henry County & Martinsville is one of the organization’s first members.

“We are excited by the hiring of Katy Moore as its first CEO, and we look forward to working with Katy to advance of the goals of Virginia philanthropy,” Harvest Foundation President Kate Keller said in the release.

