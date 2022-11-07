BRIEFS: VMNH celebrates energy efficiency with free admission Friday;

VMNH

The Virginia Museum of Natural History will offer free admission for all visitors on Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans who visit the museum that day will be gifted with two free passes to visit the museum on a future date through the end of 2023.

The admission special is to celebrate the museum's completion of energy efficient projects.

The Virginia Museum of Natural History, in a public-private partnership with Siemens and the Virginia Department of Energy, is approaching the completion of its energy efficiency project that will generate $106,561 in guaranteed annual energy savings for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The savings are made possible by both improvements and additions to the museum's existing energy systems, including the installation of a roof-mounted solar array, the installation of an electric vehicle charging station, strategic LED lighting retrofitting, upgrades to the museum's insulation and weatherization, recommissioning of the HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) and BAS (building automation system) and more, according to a press release.

Additionally, the overall project will yield significant savings in greenhouse gas generation, the release states. Also, through the Siemens Empower grant, the museum is prepared to provide special hands-on, interactive programs for Virginia's K-12 students that focus on energy conservation and environmental stewardship.

At 2 p.m. Friday, museum leadership will provide official remarks to the media and VIPs to commemorate the completion of the project.

VMNH, an agency of the Secretary of Education for the Commonwealth of Virginia, opened the doors to its current building at 21 Starling Ave. in March 2007. In an effort to ensure continued fiscal and energy efficiency, the museum entered into a public-private partnership with Siemens and the Virginia Department of Energy to upgrade its existing energy systems. The project incorporates a grant offered by the Commonwealth of Virginia for solar enhanced energy performance contracts using American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 (ARRA) funds and, as required by the ARRA, fully complies with all Davis Bacon Wage and Buy American provisions for all improvements included in the project.

The project will not only provide substantial cost savings to the Commonwealth of Virginia, but also substantial benefits to environmental quality and environmental education, the release states.

ValleyStar

ValleyStar Credit Union will partner with Virginia Tech as a capstone sponsor for the Pamplin College of Business’ Center for Business Analytics (CBA). The team will build a data-based enterprise risk management (ERM) framework to strengthen alignment of all ValleyStar teams.

An ERM process allows the credit union to locate any organizational challenges and provide insight on how to effectively prioritize and manage the risks at hand, a press release states.

Through the agreement graduate students will help ValleyStar enhance a holistic, data-driven system to reinforce security.

Poetry in schools

Poet Angela Dribben, vice president of the local division of the Poetry Society of Virginia, recently presented a program to ninth- and tenth-grade students of Bassett High School.

Students made collages, drew, wrote and created redaction poems. These workshops are part of a series of poetry programming provided in schools by Piedmont Arts through a grant received from the Harvest Youth Board.

The series also included professional development for secondary teachers by Virginia Commission for the Arts’ teaching poet Regie Cabico in partnership with Henry County Public Schools and the Virginia Commission for the Arts, Cabico’s workshop at Blue Ridge Regional Library in Martinsville on Oct. 26 and workshops by Roscoe Burnems in Martinsville City schools in September. Later this month, Carlisle Upper School students will participate in a virtual workshop with Carolyn Kreiter-Foronda, Poet Laureate and Virginia Museum of Fine Arts teaching artist.