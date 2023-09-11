Nominations are now open for the 35th annual Virginia Museum of Natural History Foundation Thomas Jefferson Awards - Virginia's premier natural history, natural science, and conservation honors.
Established in 1987, the Thomas Jefferson Awards is a statewide initiative that has honored individuals, organizations and corporations for outstanding contributions to natural history, the natural sciences, and the conservation of Virginia for over three decades. Each award is named for Virginians, by birth or adoption, who have established traditions of excellence in the world of science and who have brought recognition and prestige to the Commonwealth. Awards open for nomination this year include:
- The Thomas Jefferson Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Natural Science. This award is presented to an individual who has consistently made outstanding contributions to natural science in Virginia.
- The Thomas Jefferson Medal for Outstanding Contributions to Natural Science Education. This award is presented to a Virginia educator who has made significant contributions to natural science education at any academic level.
- The W. Bruce Wingo Conservation Award. This award is presented to an individual or organization in recognition of significant conservation efforts in Virginia.
Nominations must be submitted by November 10, 2023. Nomination forms, criteria, and a listing of previous award winners can be found on the Virginia Museum of Natural History website at www.vmnh.net/events/thomas-jefferson-awards.
