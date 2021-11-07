BRIEFS: Wall Street Alley project advances; road work

Wall Street alley project advances

With the receipt of a $30,000 grant, the Wall Street alley in uptown Martinsville will change from a little-used back street to a delightful place to hang out.

Uptown Partnership (UP), Martinsville’s local Main Street organization, recently received a $30,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to fund the activation of the Wall Street alley, according to a press release.

UP will work with the city and other partners “to install new pavers, outdoor furniture, planters, lighting, public art and other amenities that activate the social utility of the Wall Street alleyway and create a dynamic public space, as well as encourage additional repairs and renovations to neighboring properties and common areas,” the release states.

Uptown Partnership secured Frazier Associates, a full-service architecture and planning firm, to create a series of drawings and site plans to help the local Main Street organization plan improvements.