BRIEFS: Wall Street Alley project advances; road work

Wall Street alley project advances
With the receipt of a $30,000 grant, the Wall Street alley in uptown Martinsville will change from a little-used back street to a delightful place to hang out.
Uptown Partnership (UP), Martinsville’s local Main Street organization, recently received a $30,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to fund the activation of the Wall Street alley, according to a press release.
UP will work with the city and other partners “to install new pavers, outdoor furniture, planters, lighting, public art and other amenities that activate the social utility of the Wall Street alleyway and create a dynamic public space, as well as encourage additional repairs and renovations to neighboring properties and common areas,” the release states.
Uptown Partnership secured Frazier Associates, a full-service architecture and planning firm, to create a series of drawings and site plans to help the local Main Street organization plan improvements.
In October UP gave the public the chance to vote on the paving style they’d like for the Wall Street Alley project. There were four options of designs based on grey and brick-colored pavement. The one that got the most votes was “Option 4: Curvy Path.” It’s a base gray pavement with a curvy brick-color meandering through it. The path design will go to Frazier Associates for some additional honing, and a paving contractor is expected to begin working on it within a few weeks.
An artist’s rendition shows the alley with slender black tables and chairs topped by cheerful cobalt blue umbrellas, and with various large potted plants.
UP was one of six RCDI recipients. The DHCD began working through the federal RCDI to six recipient organizations, Maritnsville included, in rural and/or economically challenged regions of Virginia, the release states. Kathy Deacon is the executive director of UP.
Road work
The Virginia Department of Transportation has scheduled the following work or noted changes in traffic patterns for the upcoming week.
In Henry County:
Since Monday, a portion of Va. 755 (Woody Circle) is closed to through traffic from Va. 57 (Fairystone Park Highway) to Va. 1200 (Alan Adale Drive) for a pipe-jacking project. During this time, directional signs are in place to assist the traveling public. Weather permitting, the road is expected to re-open to traffic by Friday, Dec. 3.
In Patrick County:
Milling and paving will take place on Va. 58 eastbound near Va. 867, 700 and 756. Drivers should expect left or right lanes closures and flagging operations on connection routes.
Construction is underway on Lover’s Leap area of Route 58. The estimated completion date is May 2026.