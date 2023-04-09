Luncheon

Patrick & Henry Community College will host Administrative Professionals’ Day Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, in Frith Hall at P&HCC.

Karen Garrett, PA-C, is the keynote speaker. Garrett has a bachelor's degree from Guilford College with a double major in biology and chemistry. She graduated from the physician assistant program at Wake Forest School of Medicine with honors in 1999.

She has over 22 years of experience in adult medicine with special interest in women’s health including contraceptive management and menopause management. Over the last several years she has expanded into numerous cosmetic procedures including botox, dermal fillers, chemical peels and medical grade anti-aging skin care products. More recently she has added laser hair removal, Morpheus8 fractional skin treatment for anti-aging, acne scaring and stretch marks, and IPL (intense pulsed light) to treat pigmented and vascular lesions.

The luncheon also will feature two concurrent sessions and a raffle of donated door prizes.

The deadline to register is April 24. The cost is $99, or $75 if registering before April 20. Register at ph.augusoft.net or 276-656-0260.

Spring cleaning

April 22 is a spring cleaning day of sorts for things we don’t normally deal with (or at least should not be throwing away with the regular trash): private papers, prescription drugs and hazardous waste.

In Patrick County, a “Shred and Meds” event is planned for Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Rotary Field, 420 Woodland Drive, Stuart. Drop off old documents for paper-shredding, sponsored by EMI Security and Carter Bank & Trust. The limit is 10 boxes of shredding per vehicle. Also, the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office will collect unused prescription medications for proper disposal.

Shred and Meds is part of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce’s Pick Up Patrick Campaign for April.

In Henry County, Household Hazardous Waste Day for disposal of certain hazardous items will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bassett Service Station, 2285 Fairystone Park Hwy., Bassett.