British reader: Queen's death affects many areas of life

Editor’s Note: Wally and Carole Quirk of West Yorkshire, England, who have family in Martinsville, have been regular visitors to Martinsville and Henry County for more than 20 years. When they are in the area Carole (sometimes accompanied by her husband) attends St. Joseph Catholic Church. Wally thought Bulletin readers may be interested in how the death of Queen Elizabeth reaches into many aspects of life.

Carole and I were listening to a radio programme about the Queen following the news that she was under medical supervision. This was as serious a declaration that had been made in the past.

Suddenly the broadcast changed and a new voice stated that “the Queen had passed away peacefully earlier in the afternoon.” That was the country’s first news about the death of the Queen. I was in the middle of lifting a forkful of food to my mouth—it was as sudden as that and without warning.

Since that moment the whole country changed. All news bulletins were in hushed tone. The TV and radio schedules changed to relay sombre music whilst the editors must have run round like headless chickens, pulling together old films, old interviews, etc. to fill the schedules.

This style of life will now continue for a week after the Queen’s funeral on Monday, 19th September. Her coffin will lie in state at Westminster Hall (part of the Houses of Parliament building) to allow those who wish to, to file past and pay respects. I did think of traveling the 200 miles to go but then heard that people queued for 24 hours when Princess Diana died and there will be far more people this time so I will not be going.

Her place of rest will be under the Quire in St George’s Chapel in Windsor. That word “quire” is as close as I will get. (A “quire” is an underground vault or in this case a grave; the fact I use it in this context is that that word “quire” contains four of the five letters of my name “Quirk.”)

Here is what is changing now:

Every business and shop who provide a service to the Queen display what is known as a Royal Warrant which says they are allowed to deal with the Queen. There are hundreds of them and they will all change.

We will have to get used to singing and saying “God Save the King” instead of “God Save the Queen.”

All the stamps, coinage and banknotes will change. King Charles’s head will face the opposite way—this always alternates.

All barristers (lawyers who specialize in courtroom advocacy and litigation) will now be KCs (Kings Counsel) instead of QCs.

There is a book by my favourite author who has a character who is a courtroom lawyer and whose name is Quentin Caulfield and was therefore known by all his friends and colleagues as “QCQC”—that would have to change if it were a true story.

Post boxes will start to depict “CIIIR” (stands for “Charles III Rex”—“Rex” is Latin for “King”). This won’t be rushed- we still have VR (“Victoria Regina,” “Regina” meaning “Queen”) on some boxes from Queen Victoria’s time (she died in 1901).

Court cases will now be “Rex v whoever” instead of “Regina v whoever.”

MPs (Members of Parliament) will swear allegiance to the King.

All those in line to the throne all move up one spot.

We have a new Prince and Princess of Wales (William and Kate).

Carole will no longer have the National Anthem played on her birthday—it is on the same date as the Queen’s.

I attended a meeting today where the Chairman introduced the weekly meeting by saying that when we broke up after last week’s meeting, the world in the UK was quite normal (other than a new Prime Minister) and in the space of a week, has completely changed—IN A WEEK !!!