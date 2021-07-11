Broadband survey for city, county

Henry County is asking residents of the county and Martinsville to participate in a new survey designed to pinpoint the most significant gaps in the area’s broadband coverage.

Residents of both Henry County and the city of Martinsville may take part in the survey which will be available until Sept. 15.

Because the region is considered by the Federal Communications Commission to be a lower priority to receive federal and state grants to expand broadband, public participation is needed to help provide a fuller picture of how many people don’t have access to broadband, a release from the county said.

The survey, created in partnership with ECC Technologies, will help to determine where broadband users are unserved or underserved. The data will then be used to develop a digital map of the area’s internet providers and resources.

The survey is not designed to help or promote any one particular vendor. It is for information-gathering purposes only and will ask participants to include their addresses and answers to other optional questions related to demographics. Residents also will be able to conduct a speed test on their networks. The survey continues through Sept. 15.