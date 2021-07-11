Broadband survey for city, county
Henry County is asking residents of the county and Martinsville to participate in a new survey designed to pinpoint the most significant gaps in the area’s broadband coverage.
Residents of both Henry County and the city of Martinsville may take part in the survey which will be available until Sept. 15.
Because the region is considered by the Federal Communications Commission to be a lower priority to receive federal and state grants to expand broadband, public participation is needed to help provide a fuller picture of how many people don’t have access to broadband, a release from the county said.
The survey, created in partnership with ECC Technologies, will help to determine where broadband users are unserved or underserved. The data will then be used to develop a digital map of the area’s internet providers and resources.
The survey is not designed to help or promote any one particular vendor. It is for information-gathering purposes only and will ask participants to include their addresses and answers to other optional questions related to demographics. Residents also will be able to conduct a speed test on their networks. The survey continues through Sept. 15.
To access the survey and speed test, visit: https://www.mhcbroadbandsurvey.com/.
Residents who would like to participate but do not have access to the internet may submit a paper copy, which can be obtained at all branches of the Blue Ridge Regional Library or the administrative offices in Henry County or Martinsville.
New employee at health district
Lydia “Kay” Dunaway Shelton joined the West Piedmont Health District on May 10 as a women’s health and family nurse practitioner, serving Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties.
Shelton will offer routine screenings through the Virginia Department of Health for women’s health, sexually transmitted infections and life services and, along with staff, will address a variety of other services.
Shelton, a resident of Dry Fork, is a career public health nurse practitioner. She attended Danville Community College, where she was enrolled in computer programming courses, and worked as a clerk-typist at the health department in Chatham, where she said she was inspired to work with patients.
She has a diploma in Registered Nursing from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Danville; a certificate in OB/GYN Nurse Practitioner from the University of Pennsylvania School Of Nursing; and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Averett College. She also has a master’s degree in business administration from Averett and a master’s degree in nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner certificate from Old Dominion University.
New board members for Drug-Free MHC
Drug-Free MHC has named its new board for 2021-22: Rosabelle Holmes, Jason Masching, Bonnie Favero, Joanie Petty, Suzie Helbert, Claudia Molina, Felicia Preston, Matthew Woods and John Maxwell.
The group’s first meeting of the new fiscal year will be at noon on Aug. 11 at a location to be determined, a release for Drug-Free MHC said. The board otherwise will meet the third Wednesday of the month.
The group also announced it had completed training for 23 new members of CHILL, the student support group, for this coming school year.
Patrick EMS official honored
Steve Allen, recently retired emergency management coordinator for Patrick County, has been presented the prestigious Stanley Everett Crigger Humanitarian Award by the Virginia Emergency Management Association after a long wait.
This award was issued in 2020, but presentation delayed due because of the COVID-19 response.
The formal presentation will be at 6 p.m. Monday in the board room of the Patrick County Administration Building at 106 Rucker Street in Stuart.
This award recognizes an emergency management professional who has served others with empathy, kindness and compassion through his or her work, a release from the organization stated, and is named in honor of the late Stan Crigger, who demonstrated these qualities to his colleagues and community throughout his life and career.
Allen served more than 25 years in the community, with 14 of those as the emergency management coordinator.
For more information visit https://www.vemaweb.org/awards
No City Council meeting this week
Martinsville City Council has canceled the monthly meeting it normally would have had on Tuesday and will meet as usual on July 27. No reason was given for the change.
Fieldale Trail being repaired
A reminder that the Fieldale Trail and river access will be closed periodically over the next 4 to 8eight weeks as contractors repair several sections of the storm-damaged trail, the county announced. Citizens are asked to avoid using the trail and river access on the days that they are closed.
For information about the closing, call Henry County Parks & Recreation at 276-634-4640.
Feeding SWVA food drive
The city of Martinsville will be partner with Feeding SWVA to host a mobile food pantry at 1-3 p.m. Friday in the back parking lot of Martinsville High School.
Access will be from the Fairy Street entrance only.
For more information contact Rita Pruitt at 540-342-3011, ext. 7040 or rpruitt@feedingswva.org.
Road projects
- Beginning Tuesday a portion of Raven Rock Road in Patrick County, between Pond Road and Boyd Hollow Road, will be closed to through traffic for a pipe replacement. A detour and directional signs will direct motorists. Weather permitting, the road will reopen on July 9.
- On Tuesday a portion of Jacks Creek Road in Patrick County, between Woolwine Highway and Morrison School Road, will be closed to through for a bridge replacement over the Smith River. A detour and directional signs will direct motorists. Weather permitting, the road is expected to be reopened by July 23.
- Intermittent work is being performed by contractors for Comcast along Route 57, between Route 8 and Route 701 in Patrick County. This is expected to be a 90-day installation project, and motorists may experience periodic
- lane and/or shoulder closures.
- Construction is underway on the Lover’s Leap area of U.S. 58. Flagging operations for the geotechnical borings are being in place between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Estimated completion date is May 2026.
From staff reports
Holly Kozelsky of the Bulletin staff contributed to this report.