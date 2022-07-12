Broadband to cover Patrick County by 2024

Patrick County is on target to be able to provide every household and business with broadband service by 2024.

Economic Development Director Sean Adkins confirmed the date to the Patrick County Board of Supervisors at a regular meeting Monday night, saying that discussions were underway with RiverStreet Networks out of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, the same company in consideration to bring area-wide broadband coverage to Henry County.

The efforts are the result of grants made available under former Gov. Ralph Northam's administration, which made it a goal to advance Virginia toward a 90% access to broadband.

More than $846 million has been invested by the commonwealth since 2018 to connect more than 429,000 homes and businesses to high-speed internet, the governor's office stated, after having received a record number of applications to leverage the money.

The West Piedmont Planning District Commission and RiverStreet were awarded $87 million and leveraged another $65 million to build fiber broadband to unserved locations.

The West Piedmont Planning District includes Patrick, Henry, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties, the cities of Martinsville and Danville and the town of Rocky Mount.

"The year on the graph is 2024 when the county will have full broadband," said Adkins.

That means "we'll have everybody that wants it," said Board Chair and Blue Ridge District Supervisor Clyde Deloach.

Business center

Adkins also announced to pleased Patrick County board members that a new business development center located in the heart of Stuart should be open in early 2024.

With $700,000 in ARPA funds, $700,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission, and another $500,000 from the Virginia Tobacco Commission just announced by the governor's office, the abandoned True Value Hardware building at 118 Slusher St. will be renovated to provide a state-of-the-art facility for new businesses.

"We got the maximum amount we asked for," said Adkins.

Child care will be provided there, and internet will be made available throughout the building.

"We're hoping to be open by early 2024," Adkins told the Bulletin on Tuesday. "Bids for construction should go out in a couple of months, and construction should begin in 2023."

HRSA grant

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has approved a grant of $500,000 over the next three years for Patrick County.

"This focuses on our opioid response in Patrick County," said Piedmont Community Services Prevention Administrator Regina Clark. "We've been doing some work and we're excited to come alongside others and give this some infrastructure. This will allow for three positions to be hired."

Clark said a coalition coordinator and a new Patrick County deputy trained in crisis prevention will be among the new employees with the grant money.

"They will understand substance abuse disorders and how to work with those people," Clark said. "We have a coalition in Henry County and Franklin County, so part of our planning is to get Patrick County qualified for that big federal funding."

Piedmont Community Services Director Greg Preston told the Board his organization wanted to make sure that the services they provided matched the needs of the people of Patrick County.

Air Life

There is a new auto-launch program that can be initiated by first responders to put air care on standby in Patrick County.

Air Life Business Manager Carlie Smith told the Board the new feature is a simple app downloaded to a smartphone.

"If we are within 15 nautical miles we stand by the aircraft and if we are outside of 15 miles, we are in the air," said Smith. "This comes at no cost to the County. It improves patient outcomes, and it's one more thing that your first responders have to think about."

Smith said a rescue worker can type in the address of a medical emergency and get an immediate estimated time when a patient could be expected to arrive at a hospital.

"This is a wonderful app that we provide at no cost," Smith said. "Henry County utilizes it and loves it. You can change the landing zone if you want to. It's very easy to operate and there is also a chat function."

In other matters the Board:

Scheduled public hearings at its Aug. 8 meeting regarding its franchise agreement with Charter/Spectrum for cable service and a budget amendment that amounted to "housecleaning," according to DeLoach. Approved a budget appropriation for the Department of Social Services. The amount was not stated, but DeLoach said the Board was merely "giving them the money that had already been appropriated." Heard from Administrator Geri Hazelwood regarding the possibility of hiring an in-house tax assessor. "We paid just over $200,000 for our last assessment," said Hazelwood. "We can get some more concrete numbers with some more research." Decided to consider at its Aug. 8 meeting possible tax relief solutions for vehicle owners in Patrick County. Assessments are showing 95 percent of vehicles newer than 2003 have seen dramatic increases in value.

Approved out of closed session a new joint grant program with the Patrick County Economic Development Authority, Board of Supervisors and the Town of Stuart for a first-ever facade program for business fronts.