Firefighters were battling a large brush fire in Fieldale Monday afternoon.

Shortly before noon the 911 Communications Center received a call of a fire in a wooded area just north of Tenth Street in Fieldale, west of North River Road and south of William F. Stone Highway.

Additional manpower and tanker trucks were dispatched to battle the blaze that had broken out on a 157-acre heavily wooded tract of land between two hills on private land.

Not viewable from the public roadway, the brush fire had not yet been contained shortly after noon on Monday, firefighters said.

A tanker-truck from the Fieldale Volunteer Fire Department remained on standby at a gravel entranceway just off of North River Road.

A firefighter operating the tanker-truck told the Bulletin that a bulldozer had been brought in to help control the fire.

Up the gravel roadway a few hundred feet a flatbed truck could be seen unloading the bulldozer that quickly began climbing a hillside.

The firefighter said there was a second entranceway to the property on the other side of the fire that was not accessible by public road and additional firefighters were engaging the fire on the opposite side.

The Henry County GIS system indicated the property is owned by Hopkins LLC in Woolwine and is valued at nearly $600,000.

Although the high winds prevailed over the weekend, Monday was relatively calm with temperatures in the 60s.